Oklahoma city council rejects proposal to build 15-acre Islamic center, mosque

City officials in Oklahoma have rejected a plan to build a 15-acre development with an Islamic center and mosque.

In a packed special meeting that drew more than 1,000 attendees and lasted nearly four hours, the Broken Arrow City Council voted 4-1 on Monday night to deny a rezoning request for a proposed Islamic center and mosque on 15 acres of land near South Olive Avenue in the city, a suburb of Tulsa.

The land, purchased in 2014 by the North American Islamic Trust and affiliated with the Islamic Society of Tulsa, has been at the center of intense local debate since late last year. The proposal sought to rezone the property from agricultural to commercial general to permit construction of a place of worship, along with community services such as a food pantry and a free medical clinic.

More than 400 residents on both sides of the issue signed up for public comment at Monday’s meeting, as supporters emphasized religious freedom, community integration, and the need for a second worship space to relieve overcrowding at existing facilities in the Tulsa area, where as many as 10,000 Muslims reside.

"We are asking nothing more than … the freedom to worship peacefully and to continue positively in the community," one attendee told the council. "Regardless, religious freedom does not exist only when it is comfortable or popular. It exists for moments like this."

Opponents, however, raised concerns about traffic congestion, stormwater management, floodplain issues, parking and other logistical concerns.

In response to the final vote, the Tulsa County Democratic Party issued a sharp statement criticizing the handling of the discussion. “Regardless of what you think of the merits of the infrastructure claims against the proposed Islamic mosque in Broken Arrow, it is a FACT that the majority of the opposition’s concerns were overtly tied to the religion of the applicants.”

Democrats also criticized Broken Arrow residents who they claim intentionally mispronounced Islamic names, adding that many “laughed and snickered while they butchered the names of Muslim Broken Arrow residents knowing there were dozens of people within 20 feet who would have willingly held a microphone and announced names properly and respectfully.”

City and state officials, however, maintained that the decision focused on land-use planning, infrastructure capacity, and adherence to Broken Arrow’s long-term municipal strategy, not religion.

Oklahoma state Sen. Christi Gillespie, R-Broken Arrow, released the following statement addressing the city council's decision: “Last night's decision reflects what many residents have been saying for years: the city of Broken Arrow must follow its Comprehensive Plan and protect long-term economic growth in our community. This proposal did not comply with the Comprehensive Plan's clear designation of this corridor for commercial and employment-focused development, nor did it adequately address serious concerns related to infrastructure, traffic capacity, stormwater and floodplain management.”

The city council vote comes nearly a month after the Broken Arrow Planning Commission voted Dec. 18 to approve the construction proposal. Robert Goransson, chair of the Planning Commission, clarified the vote was strictly on the feasibility of the construction plans and “not the cultural ramifications,” he said.

Explaining his vote in favor, Planning Commission member Jason Coan said he considered property rights when casting his vote. "With a lot of comments that have been made, if it was your religious organization trying to build a temple, how would you feel about having your rights denied?” he said. “You all have the right to do what you want with your land as long as [it] meets the criteria set by [the] city and government."

But most attendees were concerned about the impact on their community.

"I have a daughter who is 15 years old,” one resident said. “I don't want this ideology imposed on her."

A supporter of the project told the commission, "Our Muslim neighbors are already part of the heartbeat of this community we call Green Country. They are teachers, doctors, business owners and parents.”

The land for the proposed development was purchased by the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT) in 2014, according to city records. Founded in 1973 by the Muslim Students’ Association of the United States and Canada (MSA) and affiliated with the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), NAIT holds title deeds to properties in more than 40 states, according to the NAIT website.