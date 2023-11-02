Oklahoma declares November 'Family Month': 'Foundational institution of society'

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation making November Family Month as part of an effort to recognize "the foundational institution of society, ordained by God."

Stitt held a press conference Tuesday where he signed a proclamation making November Family Month in the state, expressing a desire to make Oklahoma "the most pro-family state in the nation."

"The family is the foundational institution of society, ordained by God, and is the cornerstone of a healthy and thriving society," the proclamation states. "Families continue to be the most central social circle that a person can experience, putting great importance on the practice of consistent, intentional quality time."

Sitt, a Republican, declared in a statement that "Families are the very foundation upon which we build our lives."

"For Family Month, we recognize that families shape our values, nurture our dreams, and stand by us through thick and thin," he added. "As governor, I am committed to uplifting Oklahoma families, and I believe that in doing so, we will see a positive shift in the direction of our state, and by extension, our nation."

As part of Family Month, the Oklahoma Department of Tourism is giving families free admission and waived parking fees at six state parks on the weekend before Thanksgiving, which consists of Nov. 18 and 19, and the weekend after Thanksgiving, which includes Nov. 25 and 26. Participating parks are Thunderbird Park, Forrest Mountain, Robbers Cave, Lake Murray, Lake Wister and Sequoyah State Park.

"I am proud to partner with Governor Stitt's office to offer free admission and waived parking fees at select parks across Oklahoma," said Shelley Zumwalt, the executive director of Oklahoma's Department of Tourism. "This month, bring out your family and let's enjoy Oklahoma together."

The governor's office is partnering with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association to offer families discounts at select restaurants throughout the month.

"For Family Month, select restaurants across the state will offer discounted prices for families, free meals for kids, and more," Oklahoma Restaurant Association CEO James Leewright said. "I'm proud to join Governor Stitt in making Oklahoma the most pro-family state while providing families a warm haven for meal time."

Stitt's office indicated that additional information would be forthcoming regarding what restaurants are offering discounts and other perks for families during the month.

Leewright said participating restaurants would use social media to announce their involvement in the initiative.

The proclamation defined Family Month as "an effort to encourage families to embrace quality time and regular family meals, events, and activities."

"For these children, quality family time continues to be a determining factor in positive social outcomes from general behavior to school grades and even career aspirations," the proclamation adds.

The proclamation contends that "the health and strength of the average family determines the path of society, and greatly relies on the strength and determination of fathers, the love and wisdom of mothers, and the joyful presence of children."

"Oklahoma views children as a gift to their parents and a joy to society," the proclamation states.

At the press conference, Stitt spoke about the declining marriage rates in the United States over the last few decades.

"You know, in 2005, 50% of men ages 25-35 were married. Today, only 28% in that same age group are married," he said.

"Less than 5% of households with a married mom and dad are in poverty. So, families working together are lifting themselves out of poverty."

As data suggests that one out of four children in the U.S. live without a father in the home, Stitt outlined some of the state's fatherhood initiatives.

"We've launched two websites aimed at lifting our neighbors up," he said.

He named oklahoma.gov/life as one resource available to parents and families in the state that "connects individuals with resources in their communities to help them tackle issues that government simply cannot solve by ourselves." The website contains resources to help families throughout pregnancy and after the baby arrives, as well as information about adoption and financial resources.