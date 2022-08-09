Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God to save her daughter's life

In one of the last interviews before her death, Olvia Newton-John revealed the pact she made with God while pregnant with her daughter.

The beloved "Grease" actress and Grammy-winning singer died "peacefully" at the age of 73 on Monday.

Newton's husband, John Easterling, announced his wife's passing on Facebook this week, revealing that the iconic star died in her home in Southern California surrounded by family and friends. Newton-John battled breast cancer for 30 years.

Following the news of her death, her appearance on the "A Life of Greatness" podcast last year started circulating online. It was one of the entertainer's final interviews.

During the candid chat, Newton-John revealed that when pregnant with her daughter in 1986, she made a promise to God that has caused her to pray every day since her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, was born.

"I remember when I was pregnant with Chloe, and I was close to losing her. I went to bed and asked God to save her, and if he did, I would say the Lord's Prayer every night for the rest of my life, and so I have," Newton-John said.

The movie star shared about her faith and was asked if she ever contemplated her "death."

"I have quite a few times that it was a possibility sooner than I wanted it," Newton-John responded.

"We all know we are going to die. ... I think we spend our lives denying it. It's extremely personal. I find it hard to put into words. I feel we are all part of one thing. I have had experiences with spirits or spirit life and felt the spirit world and have heard things that I believe there is something that happens," Newton-John revealed.

Although she is identified as a Christian, the actress has expressed views in the past that align with elements of mysticism.

The actress said she knows there is life after death.

"It's almost like we are parts of the same computer and we go back to the main battery," Newton-John described, adding that she didn't "have a definite definition of what it is."

"I think there is a great knowingness out there we become part of it. I hope that the energies of the people you love will be there. ... I think all the love will be there. ... I'm sort of looking forward to that, not now, but when it happens," she concluded.

In 2006, the Grammy award-winning songstress released an album containing songs influenced by various faith traditions, many of which have a Jewish Mysticism background as seen in Kabbalah. In 2007, she released a Christian Christmas album.

After Newton-John's death, Lattanzi, who is also a singer, shared several photos of her with her mother over the years.