'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Daya Is Dead

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Daya's (Dascha Polanco) time at Litchfield may have officially come to an end in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

As E! News reports, Polanco's character is one of those inmates whose fates seem sealed in the new installment. When season 5 ended, viewers saw the faces of the prisoners already in custody. Flaca (Jackie Cruz) and Maritza (Diane Guerrero) were split up, while Maria (Jessica Pimentel) released the guards. Lorna (Yael Stone) admitted that she pregnant and turned herself in. As for Daya, she was captured even before the riot ended. She confessed that she was the one who shot C.O Humphrey (Michael Torpey) in the leg that led to his death.

It is predicted that Daya will be in maximum security facility. With her crime exposed, she will most certainly be punished. Polanco has said that she was not positive that her character would make it through in the next season. According to her, viewers may have seen the last of Daya. As for the other inmates, their future will be revealed in the new storyline. The spotlight is expected to focus on the group that was last seen standing as guards steadily approached into the old swimming hole.

During the last finale, Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) and Red (Kate Mulgrew) were shown waiting for the authorities to arrive. Taystee (Brooks), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Blanca (Laura Gomez) were also with them. Fans can only hope that they will be okay. "Vauseman" shippers, specifically, want to see the couple getting married in season 6. Prepon recently posted photos of her and Schilling on the set. Her character previously surprised her girlfriend Piper with a wedding proposal.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.