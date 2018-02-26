'Orange Is The New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Sophia Returns From SHU

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Sophia Burset (Laverne Cox), Litchfield Penitentiary's resident hairstylist, is going to return to take back her throne in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

In a recent interview, Cox revealed that viewers would get to see her more often in the new installment of the Netflix series. The actress only appeared in a handful of episodes in season 5, where she was sent to a separate security housing unit (SHU) to check on a friend, Sister Jane Ingalls (Beth Fowler). Cox said that this was because she was busy with other projects, including the cancelled CBS series "Doubt." She revealed that she has already taken a peak at the new script and that her character would take part on some "demanding" scenes.

"I got some scripts that I really was so excited about and some scenes that were really challenging for me and that made me just so happy to get to prepare," Cox said. "When I have the time and can make the time to really prepare as an actor, that is just the best thing in the world for me. I've been with Sophia for a very long time, but when I just get to really prepare in various ways. I really, really love the process," Cox said.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that the new storyline will tackle Piper's (Taylor Schilling) sentence. When season 6 rolls out, the blonde inmate is said to be at the tenth month of her stay in jail. While Piper was supposed to be locked for 13 months in Piper Kerman's book, the Netflix version extended it to 18. Since the showrunners are not fond of time jumps, Piper has roughly 8 months to burn. Incidentally, the viewers are wondering if her wedding to Alex (Laura Prepon) will take place in that span of time.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.