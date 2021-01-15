Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin lands lead role in upcoming Kingdom movie by Erwin Bros Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin lands lead role in upcoming Kingdom movie by Erwin Bros

Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin landed a lead role in the upcoming Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate film “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."

According to Deadline, Paquin, who won Best Supporting Actress at the 1993 Academy Awards, will star in the inspiring film opposite Zachary Levi.

The drama will tell the true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a Super Bowl winning MVP.

Paquin will play the role of Brenda Warner, his wife.

Levi ("Shazam," "Chuck") will star as the Hall of Famer Warner. The film reunites Levi with directors Jon and Andrew Erwin. The filmmakers and brothers recently worked with Levi for their faith-based movie “The Unbreakable Boy.”

Joining the Erwins is Kevin Downes, who will produce "American Underdog" through their Kingdom banner. Sports film producer Mark Ciardi (“The Rookie,” “Miracle,” “Secretariat”) is also listed as a producer of the film.

Warner and his wife, Brenda, are co-producing as well.

The feature was written by David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”) and Jon Gunn (“I Still Believe”) as well as Jon Erwin (“I Can Only Imagine”). The content made for the big screen was pulled from Warner’s memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season, as well as first-hand testimonies from Warner.

Paquin was just 11 years old when she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Piano,” and now she will bring her talents to tell this inspiring story.

A release date for "American Underdog" has not been announced.

