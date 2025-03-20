Home News Over 16,000 baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church in recent ceremonies

A Seventh-day Adventist Church regional body has reported that more than 16,000 people joined the denomination in a series of recently held baptismal ceremonies across Latin America.

The Inter-American Division of the SDA Church reported earlier this week in the denomination's flagship journal, Adventist Review, that the baptisms occurred across missions based in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and northern South America.

As part of the events, IAD President Elie Henry spoke to approximately 10,000 church leaders and members at a live event hub held last month in Huimanguillo, Tabasco, Mexico.

"This is a great feast today, where we can rejoice and celebrate together so many new people who have come to be part of the kingdom," Henry was quoted as saying. "This is just a taste of the wonderful reunion we will have the privilege of participating in with Jesus for eternity."

IAD credited the evangelistic efforts of pastors and elders, as well as laity and small groups. It was also the second time that ordained local church elders had been authorized within the regional body to officiate baptisms.

"This is a momentous occasion where church elders, who have worked closely in preparing candidates for baptism, can share the joy of baptizing," said Josney Rodríguez, IAD ministerial secretary and the main organizer of the event.

The Christian Post reached out to the Inter-American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for more information. A response is pending.

News of the mass baptism events comes a few years after the SDA Church reported one of its lowest years of growth in recent times and previously expressed financial concerns over a pandemic-related drop in donations.

At its 2021 Annual Council in Silver Spring, Maryland, the denomination reported that the number of new members it received in 2020 was around 800,000, the first time it had dropped below the 1 million mark since 2004.

During the 2020 Annual Council, held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic gathering restrictions, it was reported that the denomination expected to experience a $26 million decline in tithes and mission offerings.

Juan Prestol-Puesán, treasurer for the denomination, told the Executive Committee in a virtual presentation at the time that they were in "survival" mode as a result of the drop in donations.

"According to reports received from division treasurers, the decrease in tithe income could be estimated as low as 5 percent and as high as 25 percent in some places, and the decrease in mission offerings as low as 10 percent and as high as 40 percent," said Prestol-Puesán, as quoted by The Adventist Review.

David Trim, director of archives, statistics, and research of the SDA General Conference, reports that from 1965 to 2023, the denomination has faced a net member loss rate of over 42%, or over 18 million people.