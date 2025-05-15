Home News Parents of slain Texas high schooler plead with school district not to allow son's alleged killer to graduate 'Never would I have imagined a response like this,' victim's mom tells school officials

The parents of a Texas high school football player who was murdered at a track meet last month are pleading with school officials to reconsider their decision to allow their son’s alleged killer to graduate with his class.

Karmelo Anthony, of Frisco, is charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf during an April 2 track meet at Frisco Memorial High School. Days after the stabbing, Anthony was released from jail after a Collin County judge lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000. Anthony is currently under house arrest.

On Wednesday, Dallas-based advocacy group Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) announced that while Anthony will not participate in graduation activities at Centennial High School, he “will graduate and receive his high school diploma.”

“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted," said NGAN President Dominique Alexander. "As the largest social justice organization in North Texas, NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family's legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”

Students at Centennial High School are set to graduate on May 22, according to WFAA.

Frisco ISD did not respond to a CP request for comment Thursday. This article will be updated if a response is received.

In response to the news, Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, said the district refused to speak with him. He said he plans on speaking with Supt. Mike Waldrip on Monday.

“Just got turned away from Frisco ISD by security for asking to speak with the superintendent. So I made an appointment for Monday at 8:30am,” Metcalf said Wednesday. “That’s the first appointment they had open. I offered to wait all day today for 15 minutes of his time, but he was unable to spare any time for me. See you on Monday.”

Hours after his post, Metcalf shared an online petition calling on Frisco ISD to “revoke” Anthony’s graduation eligibility. The petition had 815 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

In a statement to WFAA, Waldrip denied reports and “misinformation” about Anthony’s graduation status. "I want to be clear. No student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony. Additionally, anyone who trespasses on Frisco ISD property or at a District event will be subject to immediate removal and possible arrest by law enforcement," said Waldrip.

Last month, just days after her son was killed, Meghan Metcalf emailed Frisco ISD requesting that Anthony not be allowed to graduate despite pressure from Anthony’s “civil rights team,” an apparent reference to NGAN.

The emails — first reported by investigative journalist and activist Sarah Fields — show Metcalf pleaded for the school board to “not change your mind” on their initial decision not to allow Anthony to graduate. Metcalf then reportedly sent a follow-up email a month later on May 13, demanding that the district respond to her initial email.

Waldrip responded to Metcalf’s email later that day but declined to comment due to “student privacy laws” and provided a copy of Frisco ISD policy.

Metcalf replied, “Never would I have imagined a response like this. Not even a condolences. If any of you had a heart, the fact you can't even acknowledge my loss, is telling of this board. I look forward to seeing how you handle this situation."