Pastor accused of choking woman pregnant with his child at Southside Impact Church

Rashan Lamar Wilson, lead pastor of Southside Impact Church in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested and charged Monday for allegedly strangling the pregnant mother of his children until she passed out.

Wilson is the author of books such as 99 & 1/2 Things A Woman Needs From Her Man: How To Establish and Maintain a Healthy Relationship.

A WCSC news report said Wilson, 35, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was released on a $20,000 surety bond and was ordered not to contact the victim who court documents say is eight weeks pregnant with his child. He also cannot leave South Carolina.

According to his Facebook page Wilson, who's also a relationship expert, is married to Dashonna Wilson and they have three children together, an online biography says.

Court documents explain that Wilson was at Southside Baptist Church Monday night when the victim arrived to drop off their children.

A witness who is a cousin related to Wilson and the mother of his children, told police that she saw the victim and Wilson standing outside of the victim’s car. She then watched as they walked around the church out of her sight. She soon heard them talking and “getting loud.”

About four to five minutes later, the witness said she saw the mother of Wilson’s children return to her car and she appeared “disoriented, leaning, limping, forehead bleeding, sand and leaves in her hair.”

She revealed to the witness that Wilson strangled her and she blacked out, and did not remember anything after that.

The incident report noted that during the meeting between Wilson and the mother of his children, he “lunged toward the victim, put both of his hands around her neck, squeezed tightly until she was unconscious for an indeterminate period of time.”

She reportedly fell to the concrete, banging her head on the ground, resulting in an abrasion to the right side of her forehead. Once she regained consciousness she called 911 and was treated at a hospital.

“The defendant showed extreme indifference to the value of human life and would reasonably cause a person to fear either great bodily injury or death,” a statement by the Charleston investigative officer said.

David Aylor, Wilson’s attorney and friend, told The Post and Courier that Wilson is known as an upstanding and helpful member of the his church and wider community. He also said he believes the pastor will be exonerated.

“He’s not only a client, he’s a friend,” Aylor said. “What so far has been reported would be a horrendous example of domestic violence; however, when the true facts come out, we believe that (Pastor) Wilson will be exonerated of any criminal act as he looks forward to returning to his church and the community that he has diligently served and will continue to.”

Wilson’s online biography describes him as “a seasoned prophet and seer.”

“The impression and signs that follow his meetings are lasting. ... He is a young man full of the spirit of wisdom, faith, strength, and power. His life exemplifies the methodism of holiness through integrity. Thousands of souls have been led to Christ during the course of his ministry life,” it says.