Pastor accused of ruining kids' Christmas for telling truth about Santa

A pastor in England stands accused of ruining Christmas by telling a group of elementary school children that Santa Claus doesn't exist. The remarks, delivered during a religious education lesson, allegedly reduced several students to tears and angered some parents.

Speaking to a class of 10- and 11-year-olds at St. Faith’s Church, the Rev. Paul Chamberlain said, “You’re all year six, now let’s be real, Santa isn’t real,” prompting audible gasps and shock among the children, according to The Telegraph. He shared this fact while discussing the Nativity story.

Some students at the school sobbed in response to his assertion that their parents are the ones who purchase and wrap their Christmas gifts and eat the cookies left out for Santa, The UK Times reported.

“He also was saying what Santa likes. Someone said, ‘He likes cookies.’ Then he said, ‘Do your parents like cookies?’ … He said how the parents were the ones that were eating it,” a 10-year-old pupil was quoted as saying.

The incident drew swift complaints from some parents.

“Lots of children started crying in class. Mine was upset but she still believes so I’m quite lucky she’s still not believing him and she thinks he’s lost the plot,” a mother was quoted as saying.

Another parent whose 7-year-old child heard about the pastor’s comments secondhand called the pastor’s remarks “absolutely disgusting,” expressing worry over how to “bring the magic back.” The parent added, “I don’t want him anywhere near my daughter. I hope he never comes into the school again.”

The school had to email parents to reassure them, advising that “all stories and legends around Christmas” are recognized and that “your own family beliefs are what are important and just as valid as [the] Christian Christmas story,” The Guardian reported.

A spokesman for the Anglican Diocese of Portsmouth was quoted as saying, “Paul has accepted that this was an error of judgment and he should not have done so. He apologized unreservedly to the school, to the parents and the children and the headteacher immediately wrote to all parents to explain this.”

The spokesman noted that the school and diocese had collaborated closely to address the matter, and that a second message from the headteacher had been sent to parents, including the pastor’s apology.

A complaint had reportedly been lodged against Chamberlain, who was not expected to attend an upcoming carol service.