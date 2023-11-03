Alabama pastor, mayor claims secret transgender life is hobby to relieve stress

Mayor of Smiths Station, Alabama, F.L. "Bubba" Copeland, who also serves as pastor of First Baptist Church of Phenix City, told his congregation Wednesday that he was the target of "an internet attack" after a local conservative publication reported he has been living a secret life as a "transgender curvy girl."

"Congregation, church, Facebook, I have been an object of an internet attack. An article that was written about my capacity as a mayor, capacity as a pastor," Copeland said.

"The article is not who or what I am. Yes, I have taken pictures with my wife in the privacy of our home on an attempt of humor because I know I'm not a handsome man, nor a beautiful woman either. I apologize for any embarrassment caused by my private personal life that has gone publicly," he said.

"This will not cause my life to change. This will not waver my devotion to my family, to serving my city, serving my church. I'm thankful for the grace of God's willingness to forgive. I have nothing to be ashamed of," Copeland insisted. "A lot of things that were said were taken out of context."

In a report published Wednesday, 1819 News highlighted photos from several social media accounts operated by Copeland, including on Reddit, where he presents himself as a transgender woman under the pseudonym Brittini Blaire Summerlin.

Copeland, who is married with children, is pictured wearing makeup, a blonde wig and even some of his wife's clothes. Using the Summerlin persona, the Baptist pastor regularly commented on posts saying he was a "thick transgender woman." The account is documented sharing self-authored transgender fiction and erotica as well as transgender pornography.

He is also accused of encouraging other transgender individuals to go on Hormone Replacement Therapy.

"It's a hobby I do to relieve stress. I have a lot of stress, and I'm not medically transitioning. It's just a bit of a character I'm playing. … I don't go out and seek solicitation or anything like that," he said. "It's something that I don't intermingle with the other. It's private. I don't do it in the public or anything like that. … It's just a fictional character I made up to relieve stress."

Leaders of the Alabama Baptist State Convention and Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions did not see Copeland's alleged "unbiblical" behavior as harmless in a statement Thursday.

"We have become aware of the alleged unbiblical behavior related to the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Phenix City. We are praying for the leaders of the church family as they seek to determine the truth concerning these accusations," the statement reads.

"As the people of God, we pray for the pastor and his family as well. We are in consultation with the Russell Baptist Association's leadership as they endeavor to assist the First Baptist family during this critical time of need."

The Alabama Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, with which FBC Phenix City is also affiliated, said in a statement to The Alabama Baptist that Copeland's secret life is something that has to be addressed by his church.

"One of the distinctives of Baptist life is the autonomy of the local church," the organization said. "While there has been some connectivity between Phenix City First Baptist and Alabama CBF, Mr. Copeland does not serve in any leadership capacities within Alabama CBF. This would appear to be a matter between pastor and church."