Pastor David E. Taylor’s church buys $8.3 million mansion from Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner

The Kingdom of God Global Church in Michigan run by Pastor David E. Taylor of Joshua Media Ministries International, who was once deposed for corruption, has purchased an $8.3 million mansion in Tampa, Florida, from Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and her husband.

The mansion, which has a 28,893-square-foot main house and a 2,620-square-foot guest house, was purchased with a $4.9 million mortgage from Miami Beach-based Crosby Capital, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported.

It was unclear how the church will use the mansion going forward, as a representative of the ministry told The Christian Post Monday that Kingdom of God Global Church still gathered for worship at 20320 Superior Road in Taylor, Michigan.

The property, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, is located in a luxury residential community of more than 400 homes in North Tamp that features a members-only golf and country club.

“A private gated entrance welcomes you to this one-of-a-kind estate in Tampa’s premier private gated country club community of Avila. Perfectly positioned for the ultimate in privacy and exclusivity, on just under 6 manicured acres, overlooking the golf course, pond and conservation area,” a listing of the property sold on April 12 shows on Redfin.

Featured in the property are 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, 14 fireplaces, a ballroom, an executive library, a wine room, a five-car garage and several terraces.

“The grandeur continues outdoors to an inviting pool and spa, surrounded by spectacular grounds and lush landscape, with a cabana and fireplace, marvelous limestone terrace areas and entertaining pavilion with outdoor kitchen,” the listing notes.

Taylor, who once claimed he raised a woman from the dead, was deposed in a Michigan court in 2016 for financial corruption. In the deposition, he pretended “to be confused by the attorney's questions and making pitiful excuses for his frivolous purchases."

Among the purchases made was a $2.8 million property in St. Louis that is listed as an asset on a tax form submitted by Taylor's ministry. Taylor, who once referred to the property as a "home" during the deposition, would later insist the property is a "residential center."

"It is a, really, it's a gathering place for our ministry. Where I bring in different leaders and also the staff that we have as a place of, um, you know, maybe, um, resort and teaching. … A resort where we teach and train," Taylor said.

Taylor also noted that he did not know the address of the property where members of his congregation work as full-time volunteer chauffeurs who transport their leader in a fleet of luxury vehicles that include a BMW, Mercedes, Bentley and a Range Rover.

The first two listed vehicles are reportedly registered to Taylor's ministry for the use of "high profile guests." A $50,000 payment was also made to Limoland to convert a Mercedes into a stretch limo for the "hospitality" of "guests."

Taylor also reportedly spent $30,000 over a two-year period on designer clothing, including belts that he says are "better quality" and "have a better TV appearance."