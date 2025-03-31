Home News 82-year-old Pastor Douglas Jones accused of criminal sexual conduct

Douglas Jones, the longtime senior pastor of the 4,000-member Welcome Missionary Baptist Church in Pontiac, Michigan, has been accused of criminal sexual conduct. His attorney, however, says the allegation is “ridiculous.”

Jones, who has led the Welcome Missionary Baptist Church since 1989, has been charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, which allegedly occurred on Aug. 26, 2024, The Oakland Press reported.

All of the details pertaining to the case weren’t immediately clear on Monday, but it is alleged that family members of the plaintiff continue to attend Welcome Missionary Baptist Church.

Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involves unwanted sexual contact without penetration. If found guilty, Jones could spend up to two years in prison and/or be fined $500.

Jones’ attorney, Cyril Hall, denied the allegation against their client last Friday.

“We’re shocked by the allegations, although we’re confident they will be dismissed … we categorically deny any allegations and know the pastor would not engage in this type of behavior,” Hall told the publication.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond when contacted about the case by CP on Monday. Online records show that Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge at an arraignment on March 20 and posted a 10,000 bond that same day. He is now scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Tuesday.

Jones, who has served on many boards and recognized for his work with local youth, has been described as a “pillar” of the Pontiac community, according to the Oakland Community Health Network.

“Pastor Jones is heavily involved with our community’s youth and has established Ministries for Young Men Making a Difference, the Teen Esteem Ministry, a Domestic Violence Ministry, and many more programs to help the greater Pontiac community,” the Oakland Community Health Network added.

Jones, who is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, is a father of three daughters and a grandfather, according to the church.

Pastor Keyon Payton noted in a statement on Facebook Sunday that Jones had suffered the loss of his wife and a daughter in recent years.

“Beyond his decades of ministry, Pastor Jones has … endured profound personal loss. The passing of his wife of many years, followed by the tragic death of his daughter, has compounded his grief in ways that few can understand. And yet, like so many pastors, he likely felt the pressure to keep going — to push through, to lead, to serve — while carrying an unbearable weight,” Payton wrote. “The psychological toll of such grief and stress is immeasurable, and for many, it leads to unprocessed pain that manifests in ways they never intended.”

He further asserted that while Jones isn’t a “perfect man,” he is “a good man.”

“In my 20 plus years of pastoral ministry, I cannot begin to fathom the depth of sacrifices he has made over his lifetime of service. His generation of pastors gave of themselves in ways that few outside of ministry can fully comprehend — often at great personal cost to their health, their families, and their own emotional well-being,” he added. “The call to pastoral leadership is far heavier than most members or spectators can imagine. It demands more than just preaching on Sunday; it requires the daily, unseen labor of carrying the burdens of others, often at the expense of one’s own peace."