Outspoken pastor fired from Free Church of England over social media ministry The Rev. Brett Murphy saw church grow 2,400% in a year

The Free Church of England has dismissed the Rev. Brett Murphy, saying the “nature and tone” of Murphy’s anti-woke YouTube videos, one of which referred to progressive female priests as “witches,” damaged the church’s reputation. The action by the breakaway Anglican denomination comes despite Murphy’s congregation at Emmanuel, Morecambe, experiencing a dramatic increase from two to 50 worshipers under his guidance.

Murphy, known for his conservative views on social issues and topics within Christianity, has countered that his remarks were sarcastic, aimed at criticizing what he sees as militant feminism within the church, not female clergy per se, reported The Telegraph.

However, the denomination’s disciplinary ruling stated, “Your comments on the freedom of speech are noted, but there are proportionate limits to this right particularly when it comes to protecting the church’s reputation.”

Murphy was told, “While you may claim that the views expressed on your ‘vlogs’ are your personal views, they are inevitably associated with the FCE.”

The ruling also upheld allegations of Murphy failing to comply with the bishop’s directives and mishandling church accounts.

The ruling also referred to “inappropriate online activity” through Murphy’s YouTube channel as incongruent with the denomination's values.

Accusations against Murphy included displaying an FCE mug in a vlog, which Bob Stephen, the FCE’s general secretary, pointed out blurred the lines between personal opinions and denominational affiliation.

Responding to the allegations, Murphy criticized the investigation’s fairness and described the proceedings as a “kangaroo court,” noting that he was “sacked by email” after a 13-month tenure which he described as “traumatic,” particularly for his pregnant wife and children.

According to Murphy, Stephen single-handedly managed multiple roles in the proceedings, acting as accuser, investigator and judge.

The approach, according to the Christian Legal Centre, appears to contradict the FCE’s own rules, which stipulate that accusations against ministers should be judged by a panel comprising both clergy and laity.

CLC’s Chief Executive Andrea Williams commented on the denomination’s decision, noting, “The mark of a passionate vibrant Christian faith is the ability of a man to grow a church.” She added, “Brett has done this, and his community loves him. To remove him and his young family from the church and home is cruel.”

Murphy’s contentious tenure included a previous clearance of wrongdoing by a Church of England tribunal after he made remarks about the Anglican denomination’s first trans-identified archdeacon.

His recent affiliation with the FCE, which aligns with Gafcon, a global conservative Anglican movement, marked a significant shift from the Church of England.

The fallout from Murphy’s dismissal has led him to contemplate establishing a separate church, buoyed by over £140,000 in online donations intended to fund a new home. The move could potentially allow him to continue his ministry independent of the FCE’s oversight.

In an interview on the YouTube channel Lotuseaters, Murphy said under his leadership at Emmanuel, the church not only experienced significant growth in membership, but also diversified its congregation. The demographic shift included a reduction in the average age of members, with a noticeable influx of youth and children, he said.

The change, he added, was accompanied by an expansion in church activities, introducing new programs such as youth groups, Hebrew classes, Bible studies, organ practice and a choir, all established within less than a year.

“They weren’t evidently too happy with that,” Murphy said. “There’s a long track record of the bishop (Rev. John Fenwick) … nobody seems to stay in his diocese for more than five years.”

He remarked, “I was possibly a threat to his authority, to his power. He doesn’t like to be questioned. He doesn’t like a lot of transparency.”