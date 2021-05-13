Senior pastor, football coach arrested for relationship with 17-y-o student Senior pastor, football coach arrested for relationship with 17-y-o student

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed Thursday that they have fired Edward Williams Sr., a popular football coach and leader of the Jesus People Full of Faith Ministries, after he was arrested for allegedly being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student at Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School in Florida.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed to learn of this allegation. As soon as the anonymous tip surfaced on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation and an arrest was made. The individual’s employment with M-DCPS has been terminated, and he will be prevented from seeking future work with this district. M-DCPS will continue to act swiftly against any individual who compromises our efforts to safeguard the wellbeing of our students,” the school district said in a statement to The Christian Post.

A police report cited by Local 10 said Williams, 44, was romantically involved with a 17-year-old girl at the school even though they both denied having sex.

The victim told investigators that they were waiting for her to turn 18 before going public as a couple. She also told Miami-Dade Schools Police officers that they are “in love, have held hands, and kissed.” One of the texts from Williams she showed police suggested the student might have done more than just kissing and holding hands with the married pastor.

“Baby, give me one chance, baby, baby, baby, give me one chance. I can’t believe I lost my girl. Please what if we make love one last time, it won’t be the last time, but for a while,” the text message from Williams to the student said.

The pastor was employed with the school district from 1999-2017 and then returned in June 2020 and had no previous disciplinary record, officials told CP.

It was unclear Thursday if Williams remained in leadership at Jesus People Full of Faith Ministries. Church officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Information from the church’s website lists Williams as a Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School graduate who studied at Iowa State University and played professional football in both Canadian and the Arena Football leagues.

The church also states that he is committed to preaching the Gospel.

“Edward is committed to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ, so when the call came for ministry, it was no hard decision. Edward’s desire to see people live their lives to the fullest in Christ made the call and commitment to Pastor in the South Florida area an easy one. Edward’s strong belief is God has blessed us to be a blessing to others,” the church says.

He and his wife, Jessidria, have two children, De’Onte and Edward Jr.