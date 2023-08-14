Pastor Greg Laurie lists key signs Jesus is coming back: 'We're getting close'

Harvest Christian Fellowship Church Pastor Greg Laurie recently shared with his congregation key signs Jesus is coming back and provided tips on how to prepare for the momentous occasion.

In a July 30 sermon titled “Is Jesus Coming Back Again?” Laurie said the New Testament mentions Christ's return over 300 times or about one of every 13 verses. He highlighted that the Bible heavily emphasizes Christ's return, with 27% to 33% of it being prophecy, and that many of the predictions have already happened.

“We can look in retrospect at prophecies that were once in the future but are now in the past and realize that God predicted those things with 100 percent accuracy. Therefore, we can be safe in concluding that He will fulfill the other prophecies that are yet in our future," he said.

Laurie said there are "signs of the times" showing Christ's imminent return. He cited "the emergence of China as a superpower," "the lessening of the United States as a superpower," "the repeated threats against Israel spoken of in the Bible" and "statements from our world leaders about a potential Armageddon" due to the war in Ukraine.

“I would add to this the explosion of technology, especially artificial intelligence, increasing government overreach in our lives, where the government is seeking to gain more and more control of what happens to us,” he continued.

“I would also add the dramatic increase of drug use decimating American cities, international financial instability, mass shootings, the disintegration of the family, the calculated attacks against the family. The Bible says, ‘In the last days, there will be satanically energized times and things will go from bad to worse.”

Christians puzzled by global events over the past 15 years, especially the last three years, should see them as indications of Jesus' imminent return, Laurie added.

“Things that are happening right before our eyes, the blatant pushing and promotion of immorality on every single platform, the redefinition of what a man and a woman are, including child gender mutilation, where young children think that they're transgender and the parents actually encouraging these surgeries,” the pastor said.

“I would add to this the aggressive marketing of this evil on mainstream platforms, including stores and streaming services. It's just crazy. These are signs of the times.”

Laurie noted that while many of the signs he listed pointing to Jesus' return are predominantly negative, there are also some positive indicators of the End Times.

He referenced Acts 2:17, which states that, in the last days, God “will pour my spirit out on all flesh. Your sons and your daughters will prophesy. Your old men will dream dreams and your young men will see visions.”

“When I came to Christ during the Jesus Movement, I was dreaming the dreams. Now, I'm the old man seeing the visions. But it's on all flesh, the Holy Spirit being poured out. So many exciting things,” Laurie said.

As an example of this outpouring, Laurie cited the Asbury University revival in Kentucky, where thousands of students engaged in prolonged prayer, attracting global attention. He also emphasized the influence of the "Jesus Revolution" film, which has led to numerous conversions and spontaneous baptisms.

He advised Christians to ask themselves two questions: “What does this all mean to us?" and "How should we be impacted by this teaching from Scripture that Christ could come back at any time?”

“It should have an impact on us," he said. "It's a blessing to study Bible prophecy. Some people say, ‘Well, you can’t understand it and it's too hard to sort out.’ I beg to differ. It is not God's desire to conceal, but to reveal. And the very word 'revelation' means the 'unveiling.'"

Laurie emphasized that "there's a blessing attached to the person who studies the book of Revelation, in particular, and Bible prophecy in general."

However, Laurie warned that "people sometimes go to extremes," as such trying to set an exact date for Jesus' return. He cited Matthew 24:36: “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

"We don't 'know the day or the hour.' I don't believe in date-setting, but I do believe we're getting close," he added. "This is something God wants us to know about. And this is something that as we study it, should impact us personally."

Laurie said it's important for Christians to be patient when waiting for the Lord's return, adding that "there's an element of excitement in this patience."

"I'm really looking forward to that moment, sort of like a kid waiting for Christmas Day to happen, so they can open up their presents. You're looking forward to this," Laurie said.

"We should not be having a relaxed attitude. We should be alert. Romans 13:11 says, 'Understanding the present time, the hour has come for you to wake up from your slumber because our salvation is nearer than when we first believed. The night is nearly over. The day is almost here.'"

Regarding why Jesus has not returned yet, Laurie noted that he believed "Christ has not returned yet because He's waiting for more people to come into the Kingdom of God."

"The Bible says, 'God is not late.' As some men calculate this. He's not slow in keeping His promise. He's patient with you, not willing that any should perish, but He wants everyone to come to repentance,'" Laurie said.

"I think sometimes we groan. We make it all about ourselves. 'Oh, Lord, this world is so evil. I just want you to come and catch us up to Heaven to be in your presence.' But the Lord is saying, 'Yeah, I hear that. But you know what? I want more souls saved. I want more people in my Kingdom. And I want you to care about that.'"