Brandon Pitts, pastor injured in NY church explosion, released from hospital

Days after heavy snow triggered a blast that destroyed the Abundant Life Fellowship church in Boonville, New York, Pastor Brandon Pitts, who was injured along with four firefighters, has been released from the hospital.

“I want to thank every single person who has prayed for me, for my family, and for our church. I have been released from the hospital and will be recovering over the next 1-2 months," Pitts, 43, wrote in a message to his church and the Boonville community on Friday. "Your prayers have carried us. We feel them. We are grateful beyond words."

Pitts was injured along with Boonville Fire Chief David Pritchard Jr., 60, and firefighters Nicholas Amicucci, 43; Richard Czajka, 71; and Allan Austin, 67. The fire was caused by a propane fuel line being damaged after the church's roof buckled under the weight of snow that had accumulated in the area last Tuesday.

While the investigation into the blast remains ongoing, the New York State Police said first responders arrived at the church after receiving a call at around 10:23 a.m. about a gas odor inside the building. There were four people in the church’s basement when the furnace activated, triggering the explosion. A firefighter who was on the first floor trying to ventilate the building was thrown against a wall.

The Boonville Fire Department confirmed Pitts’ release from the hospital in an update Saturday. Officials also noted that Austin, the assistant fire chief, was released from Wynn Hospital. The other three firefighters remain at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where two are listed in critical condition and the other in fair condition as of Saturday.

“This is going to be a long recovery for all of these individuals and their families, and our Fire Service extended families. We continue to ask you to respect the families and keep the well wishes and prayers flowing,” the statement from the Boonville Fire Department said.

Pastor Pitts described the loss of his church building as “unthinkable,” but praised the unity he has seen on display since the explosion.

“On Tuesday, February 17, we experienced the unthinkable as our church building was tragically lost in a devastating fire. It has been an overwhelming few days, but in the middle of loss, I have witnessed something powerful — faith, unity, courage, and love,” he said, while praising the courage of the first responders who stepped in to help.

“Many acted with extraordinary courage, and several are still in the hospital recovering. We are praying for their complete healing and for strength over their families. We stand with them fully,” he wrote.

Pitts thanked the Adirondack Central School District for allowing his congregation to worship at the Adirondack High School Auditorium “for the foreseeable future.”

“Their kindness is a gift to our church and to our community,” Pitts said. “While we have lost a building, we have not lost our mission. We have not lost our faith. We have not lost our hope. The Church is not made of walls — it is made of people. And we are still standing.”