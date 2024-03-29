Home News Pastor leaves pulpit to cast out demon after 'evil spirit' manifests during Bible prophecy study Study on next month's eclipse, future rapture interrupted by wailing woman

“You know when I get concerned? It’s when the enemy leaves me alone.”

That was the reaction from an Evangelical pastor in Hawaii after what he described as an “evil spirit” manifested itself during a study on Bible prophecy.

The bizarre incident happened during the March 24 service at Calvary Chapel Kaneohe on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, as Pastor J.D. Farag taught his weekly Bible prophecy study on the upcoming solar eclipse next month.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

During the study, as Farag spoke about the prophetic event commonly referred to as “the Rapture of the Church,” a woman seated in the audience began to cry out.

“People are asking questions,” said Farag, “about the very things we should know and have the answer to and need to be at the ready to give to everyone an answer of that blessed hope that we have that Jesus is coming to rapture us before the seven-year Tribulation, which we are on the eve of … ”

One video of the service shows Farag was then interrupted by a woman — later only identified as “Tracy” — who began wailing and screaming, “Every knee shall bow!” and "Liar!" before he gestured to the ushers to respond.

After pausing a moment, Farag is seen leaving the pulpit to assist with the woman. Off-camera, people can be heard praying as the woman intermittently screams out and goes silent.

One man, presumably Farag, can be heard calling out for the “demon” to come out “in the name of Jesus” as the livestream feed cut to a graphic reading “The Gospel of Jesus Christ,” while others prayed over the woman.

Following the episode, Farag returned to the pulpit, visibly shaken by the incident.

“Give me a moment to gather myself,” he said. "That was quite something."

“I’m just going to bring it to an end, and my apologies for the length and the disruption. The only answer is Jesus.”

According to the accompanying sermon notes, Farag later added, “One last thought. As we just witnessed what just happened. I'll just speak for myself. You know when I get concerned? It’s when the enemy leaves me alone. I pose no formidable threat to the kingdom of darkness …

"Obviously, the ire of the enemy has been aroused, and You have been pleased. Again, I would be concerned if the enemy just left me alone because I'm no threat.”

He then led the nondenominational congregation in prayer specifically for the woman involved in the incident.

“ ... Lord, we pray for Tracy, and just for Your Holy Spirit to fill her, that You would remove any evil spirit from her and that it would be completely clean so seven more don't come back,” Farag prayed.

Farag did not respond to a request for comment from CP on Wednesday. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The subject of demonic possession and oppression, specifically involving professing Christians, has long been a topic within the Church, with pastors and Bible scholars saying that Holy Spirit-filled Christians can be oppressed but they cannot be demon possessed.