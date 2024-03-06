Home News What Katt Williams told Joe Rogan about God, the Bible, Big Bang, transgenderism and Baphomet

Just over a month after his explosive, record-setting interview with former NFL player-turned-media personality Shannon Sharpe, actor and comedian Katt Williams commanded the attention of millions of listeners on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” hosted by fellow comedian Joe Rogan, as he shared his thoughts on a range of topics, including God, the Bible, the Big Bang theory, homosexuality and the origin of transgenderism, which he calls demonic.

Since the release of the more than three-hour interview on YouTube on Feb. 29, more than 11 million people have tuned in to hear the two comedians laugh and chat.

Here's a list of 12 points on faith and religion Williams highlighted in the interview on the following pages.

