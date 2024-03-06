What Katt Williams told Joe Rogan about God, the Bible, Big Bang, transgenderism and Baphomet

By Leonardo Blair, Senior Reporter FacebookTwitter
Comedian Katt Williams appears on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' on February 29, 2024.
Comedian Katt Williams appears on the "Joe Rogan Experience" on February 29, 2024. | PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Just over a month after his explosive, record-setting interview with former NFL player-turned-media personality Shannon Sharpe, actor and comedian Katt Williams commanded the attention of millions of listeners on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” hosted by fellow comedian Joe Rogan, as he shared his thoughts on a range of topics,  including God, the Bible, the Big Bang theory, homosexuality and the origin of transgenderism, which he calls demonic.

Since the release of the more than three-hour interview on YouTube on Feb. 29, more than 11 million people have tuned in to hear the two comedians laugh and chat.

Here's a list of 12 points on faith and religion Williams highlighted in the interview on the following pages.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.
Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan interviews fellow comedian Katt Williams on his show, 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'
Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan interviews fellow comedian Katt Williams on his show, "The Joe Rogan Experience." | PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Contact: leonardo.blair@christianpost.com Follow Leonardo Blair on Twitter: @leoblair Follow Leonardo Blair on Facebook: LeoBlairChristianPost

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles