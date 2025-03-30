Home News Prominent Indian pastor mysteriously found dead weeks after fearing for his safety; gov’t launches probe

Pastor Praveen Pagadala, a renowned Christian evangelist and apologist, has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, weeks after expressing concerns for his safety.

Authorities initially reported the cause as a road accident, but mounting evidence and public outcry have prompted the state government to launch an investigation into the possibility of foul play.

The 46-year-old pastor was traveling from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry when he was discovered lifeless along a roadside in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, UCA News reported.

Reports indicate that he had recently shared concerns about threats to his life, particularly stemming from his outspoken defense of Christianity and criticism of other religions, according to Open Doors UK, which noted that he had attended a prayer meeting the day before his sudden death.

The incident has sparked protests among the Christian community and calls for a fair and transparent investigation.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed police to conduct a detailed inquiry, and a special investigative team has been formed to examine the circumstances surrounding the pastor’s death. Further, an executive magistrate probe has been ordered.

Hundreds of Christians, led by prominent Christian organizations, gathered outside the Government General Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday to demand a thorough investigation.

The demonstrations compelled hospital authorities to conduct a post-mortem examination, though autopsy results have yet to be disclosed.

Anthoniraj Thumma, a Catholic priest and advisor to the Federation of Telugu Churches, pointed to several factors fueling suspicions of foul play. He noted that Pastor Pagadala had participated in televised debates.

He also questioned why the pastor was traveling by motorbike at night when he owned a car, suggesting potential irregularities that warrant further investigation. Thumma urged authorities to analyze CCTV footage and interview witnesses from the area where the incident occurred.

Pastor Karunanidhi Indupalli, secretary of the Federation of Telugu Churches, claimed that Pastor Pagadala had confided in his followers about receiving death threats.

Pastor V. David Naveen, who participated in the protest rally, described the circumstances of the pastor’s death as a blow to communal harmony in the region. Evangelist K.A. Paul described Pastor Pagadala as a “powerful voice” for the Christian community.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock over the incident and called for an impartial probe to determine the truth behind the pastor’s death.

Pastor Pagadala was a well-known figure in southern India, recognized as a preacher, author and apologist. He was admired for his intellectual rigor and commitment to his faith.

The pastor is survived by his wife and two young children.

A Delhi-based group, United Christian Forum, documented over 800 incidents of threats or attacks against Christians across India last year. Christians represent about 2.3% of India’s population, while Hindus constitute around 80%.