Pastor reacts to targeted shooting of church member: 'It's evil; it's wicked' 'The worst day in public ministry'

A parishioner was shot and killed in broad daylight outside a church gathering in Seattle, Washington, prompting the pastor to describe the incident as “evil” and “wicked.” The victim, a 28-year-old father, was gunned down in front of other attendees during a worship event.

The shooting occurred Thursday evening outside The Pursuit NW’s Seattle campus, during a young adult ministry gathering, King5 reports.

Surveillance footage appears to show a gunman exiting a white vehicle, firing multiple shots at the man, then fleeing the scene by car.

Seattle police said the victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound and that the attack appears to have been targeted.

Authorities haven't released the man’s name, but Pastor Russell Johnson identified him as Lebron Givaun, a new church member who had recently joined the congregation and was trying to change his life.

Describing the scene as an “assassination,” Johnson called the shooting “gut-wrenching” and said it was “the worst day in public ministry” he had experienced. “It’s an unbelievable tragedy for our community to see one of our Pursuit church members gunned down in this brazen, broad daylight assassination on church property,” he said.

“He got born again. His life was changing. He decided to get married. He changed the music he was making and wanted to sing songs that highlighted his testimony,” the pastor added.

In a video posted on Instagram, Johnson said, “We’re doing our best to try to minister to the family and the other young adults who were gathered, who are obviously dealing with the shock and grief after the unbelievable events that occurred at our church campus.”

A spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was quoted as saying, “This senseless act of gun violence near a place of worship is tragic and heartbreaking for our city, and our deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the victim.”

The mayor’s office released the statement in response to a query from King5, after Johnson criticized city officials for not issuing an immediate public response to the killing. “The fact that you had to request it … lets you know where they align,” Johnson said.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday in the 4700 block of 17th Avenue Northeast, according to The Seattle Times. They found the victim with a gunshot wound and no signs of life. No suspects were located at the scene.

Roughly six hours later, at 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a car fire 2 miles away from the shooting site, near North 50th Street and Aurora Avenue North by the Woodland Park Zoo.

The vehicle, which was a white Hyundai Elantra, matched the description of the one seen fleeing the church. The car was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived, and whoever had driven it there had already left, according to Seattle Police spokesperson Detective Eric Muñoz.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

While Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed at a news conference that the attack appears to have been targeted, no official information had been released about the motive.

Speaking to media, Johnson alluded to speculation surrounding Givaun’s past but did not elaborate, saying only, “Life can be hard, and God can be good. Both of those things can be equally true, even in moments of great pain.”

Johnson said the church would continue holding services as planned, including the upcoming Sunday gathering. “This is evil. It’s wicked,” he said of the shooting. “It should shock the conscience of this city.”

The Pursuit NW has offered a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case. “Someone out there has information that ... helps unlock this investigation to bring this person to justice,” Johnson said.