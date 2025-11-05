Home News Rocky Goodwin, 87-y-o pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, found not guilty of child porn charges

Rocky Goodwin, a former missionary, founder of Evangelistic International Ministries and pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Warren, Arkansas, has been found not guilty after being hit with several child pornography charges last year.

According to records from the Circuit Court of Bradley County, Goodwin, 87, was found not guilty of nine counts of distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child – first offense, following a two-day jury trial from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30.

Goodwin was arrested by the Arkansas State Police on Aug. 15, 2024, for distributing, possession, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the pastor’s home after receiving multiple Cyber Tips reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. They reported finding several known Child Sexual Abuse Material images along with an internet history related to CSAM on a laptop they seized at the home, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

After the verdict, Mike Goodwin, Rocky Goodwin’s son who serves as president and CEO of Evangelistic International Ministries, told THV11 that he knew his father wasn’t guilty and left the case in God’s hands.

“We had put this in the Lord's hand, and we knew [he wasn’t guilty]. And so just tears of 'Thank you, Jesus,'” he said. “We knew dad’s incapability of navigating a laptop. He just couldn't do it. We knew that he's incapable.”

Throughout the trial, Rocky Goodwin’s defense attorney argued that the child pornography could have been placed on the laptop due to malware or a virus, while prosecutors pointed to audio and visual files as proof but did acknowledge the presence of malware on the computer.

In a statement from Evangelistic International Ministries cited by ABC7, the ministry said the allegations against Rocky Goodwin were a “painful season” for his family.

“The State was unable to prove that Bro. Rocky was present in his home at the time the alleged offenses occurred. The defense presented compelling evidence that he was traveling out of state on multiple occasions during the relevant timeframe. Additionally, the State acknowledged that the laptop in question was compromised by viruses and malware, which had infected the device through Bro. Rocky’s Wi-Fi modem, casting further doubt on the integrity of the digital evidence,” the ministry said.

“This verdict brings resolution to a deeply painful season for the Goodwin family and for those who have faithfully stood with them in prayer. The ministry and family extend heartfelt thanks to all who have offered support, encouragement, and intercession throughout this process. With renewed clarity and strength, the Goodwin family looks forward to continuing their work in ministry and service.”

Rocky Goodwin was reinstated as CEO of EIM, the ministry announced in a statement Saturday.

“With praise to God and deep joy, I am pleased to share with all our EIM friends and partners that the Board of Directors of Evangelistic International Ministries has officially reinstated Rocky Goodwin as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately,” the ministry said.