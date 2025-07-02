Home News 'You're not a weak Christian if you see a therapist,' pastor tells congregants after attempted mass shooting

A week after 31-year-old Brian Browning attempted a mass shooting at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, the congregation’s pastor urged his members to forgive him while acknowledging the trauma from the incident.

“The Bible says we wrestle not against flesh and blood but powers and principalities, wickedness in high places. That's what we wrestle with. Satan tried to destroy us. Don't be mad at Brian. Don't harbor unforgiveness toward Brian,” Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. said in his sermon on Sunday. “We are called to forgive, and if he were alive right now, we would be forgiving him because that's what God told us to do.”

Kelly’s message of forgiveness comes after Browning was fatally shot by a member of the church's security during a shootout shortly after he attacked the church.

A police report cited by the Detroit Free Press states Browning was witnessed driving a silver SUV erratically before parking it on the west side of the church building. He was also dressed in camouflage clothing and a tactical vest as he approached the church entrance armed with an AR-15-style rifle and 500 rounds of ammunition. He opened fire at the church before he was run over by one of the church’s deacons, Richard Pryor, before he was fatally shot. Based on 911 calls, the shooting started shortly after 11 a.m., police said.

Before the shooting, Browning allegedly debated with Kelly about religion. Browning also reportedly told the pastor that he was a prophet.

He had some questions about the Bible. He kind of challenged me on some things in the Bible, and so we went back-and-forth about some scripture for a little bit," Kelly recalled about a meeting earlier this year.

He said Browning's mother had been baptized at the church last October, and in February, he came to the church seeking help.

"He seemed to be genuine about needing some help. I don't know exactly what it was because he didn't say — didn't say it was mental health," Kelly said. "He didn't say it was an issue that he had or any of that, he just said, you know, 'can you help me with some things?' and I said sure."

In his sermon on Sunday, Kelly told his congregants not to be afraid of addressing trauma from the shooting and encouraged them to speak to a therapist if necessary.

“If you've talked to me between last Sunday and today, you've probably heard me say that you need to make sure that you talk to somebody about your trauma. I can't stress that enough if you are [a member here] or not. If you are a part of this local church, you have trauma, and it needs to be dealt with,” he said.

“It's harder to detect the trauma in yourself … than it is to detect it in somebody else. You may see someone else's trauma very clearly, but we don't clearly see our own. We need people to help us move through it and process the trauma that we have. I know you think you're OK, but none of us are truly OK,” he explained.

“I thank you for all of you who called me, who texted me and asked me if I'm OK. If you saw me, gave me a hug, [asked if I] am I OK. Yes, I'm OK, but I'm not OK and neither are you,” he said.

“We are forever changed by this incident, and we have to process through that. You can't rush it, can't go back to things just as normal like we always did.

“What happened last Sunday, I know it sounds cliche to say it's OK to not be OK, but it's only OK to not be OK if you're seeing someone about not being okay,” he added.

“I know we have some great Christian friends who have wisdom, have maturity, but many of us need professionals to help us process through it. You're not a weak Christian if you go see a therapist because you got trauma. …. What it means is you're human. You're not a super Christian as we sometimes pretend we are.”