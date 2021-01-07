'This is not the way Jesus lays out for us': Pastors condemn storming of US Capitol 'This is not the way Jesus lays out for us': Pastors condemn storming of US Capitol

Pastors and Christian leaders issued a call to prayer after Trump supporters and others stormed the U.S. Capitol building, stalling the certification of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Photos of the violence showed protesters vandalizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, smashing windows, looting art and briefly taking control of the Senate chamber. Amid the chaos, one woman was shot and killed by police after breaching the Capitol and attempting to enter the House chamber. Three others died as a result of "medical emergencies," according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Senate and House both reconvened late Wednesday to resume counting the Electoral College votes. Early Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said there “will be an orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Biden’s victory.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the president tweeted.

Political and religious leaders on both sides of the aisle condemned the violence, with many urging believers to pray for the future of the nation.

From Matt Chandler to Tony Evans, here's how evangelical leaders responded to the chaos in Washington, D.C.