Home News Patricia Heaton's pro-Israel campaign raises questions about how Christians can support Jewish people

Catholic actress Patricia Heaton, best known for her role in "Everybody Loves Raymond," has sparked both praise and criticism for a campaign encouraging non-Jews to express solidarity with Israel and the Jewish community.

Heaton, founder of the October 7th Coalition, launched the initiative to combat antisemitism and help Christians support the Jewish people. In the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 invasion, she has consistently voiced support for Israel and called for the release of hostages taken by the terror group.

In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Heaton shared a video of herself hanging a mezuzah on her doorpost, directing her followers to MyZuzah, a Jewish nonprofit where they could purchase the ritual object. She encouraged people to share videos of themselves affixing a mezuzah and participating in the campaign, “#MyzuzahYourzuzah.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“As we head toward the one-year anniversary of October 7th, I ask that you please join me in the #MyzuzahYourzuzah campaign to show solidarity with your Jewish friends and neighbors, fight antisemitism, and bless your household,” Heaton wrote.

In a statement to The Christian Post, MyZuzah Program Director Alex Shapero said the nonprofit is working with Heaton and the October 7th Coalition to build solidarity between non-Jews and the Jewish community. Since the campaign's launch, MyZuzah has received 1,650 requests for mezuzahs, with about 1,400 coming from outside the Jewish community.

Shapero acknowledged the sensitivity around non-Jews using Jewish symbols but emphasized that the campaign's intent is to support the Jewish community during a difficult time. “Our organization is helping our non-Jewish allies use the mezuzah case, without the scroll inside, as a sign of solidarity and love,” Shapero wrote.

The October 7th Coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mezuzah, traditionally placed on the doorposts of Jewish homes, serves as a reminder of God's presence and commandments. Unlike some beliefs, the mezuzah is not related to the blood on the doorframe during Passover, as described in Exodus. The biblical commandment to affix a mezuzah calls Jews to keep God’s word always in mind. Inside the mezuzah is the Shema prayer, which declares the worship of one God.

In response to Heaton's campaign, Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its appreciation, writing, “We love this so much” on X, adding, “As antisemitism reaches unprecedented levels, thank you, Patricia Heaton, for standing in solidarity with the Jewish people.”

StopAntisemitism, a watchdog group, also voiced support for the campaign, encouraging people to obtain mezuzahs and post videos to show their solidarity.

Christian singer Kathie Lee Gifford, who has long displayed a mezuzah at her Tennessee home, also posted a video in support of the campaign, expressing her love for the Holy Land and all people “made in God’s image.”

However, not everyone agreed with the campaign.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, a Chabad rabbi in Kentucky, criticized the idea, stating, “This is not the move. There are far better ways for allies to show their support.”

Others, such as communications consultant Emily Hauser, contended that non-Jews affixing a mezuzah misappropriates Jewish traditions. Hauser wrote on X, “This is so deeply offensive... Don’t. Do. This.”

Some, like David May of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, expressed “mixed feelings,” but appreciated Heaton’s intent. He referenced U.S. POW Roddie Edmonds, who, when asked by Nazis to identify the Jews in his ranks, responded, “We’re all Jews.”