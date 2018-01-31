'Paul, Apostle of Christ' Trailer and Movie Poster Released; Film Features Jim Caviezel (See Here)

Expand | Collapse (Photo: AFFIRM Films) Jim Caviezel and James Faulkner in "Paul, Apostle of Christ," 2018.

The filmmakers of "Paul, Apostle of Christ" have released the official movie poster and trailer for the upcoming Bible epic, featuring Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel.

The trailer begins with a voiceover from Caviezel, who plays Luke, stating that he will travel to Rome to find Paul and write his story because many in the faith are facing intense persecution and are beginning to question "The Way," a term in biblical times to describe their Christian faith. Loaded with action-packed scenes, the clip goes on to show that Luke and Paul suffer a great deal of persecution themselves when they come together but all the while Paul can be heard urging Luke that "love is the only answer."

The movie, which hits theaters this Easter, will bring to life the story of Saul of Tarsus, who was known for persecuting and murdering Christians but went on to become one of the most powerful and important figures of the Church after he encountered Jesus on the road to Damascus.

"Paul, Apostle of Christ" stars Caviezel ("Passion of The Christ") as Luke; James Faulkner ("Game of Thrones") as Paul; and Olivier Martinez ("S.W.A.T."), Joanne Whalley ("A.D. The Bible Continues") and John Lynch ("The Secret Garden").

The film will showcase when "Paul suffers alone in a Roman prison, awaiting his execution under Emperor Nero. Mauritius, the ambitious prison prefect, can hardly see what threat this broken man poses. Once he was Saul of Tarsus, the high-ranking and brutal killer of Christians. Now his faith rattles Rome. At great risk, Luke the physician visits the aged Paul to comfort and tend to him — and to question, to transcribe and to smuggle out Paul's letters to the growing community of believers. Amid Nero's inhuman persecution, these men and women will spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and change the world," according to its synopsis.

In a faith featurette released in December, Director Andrew Hyatt explained that the first step of creating this film was a vigorous study of the Bible. The screenplay was written naturally from their research and study of the scriptures and their sole source material.

"Paul, Apostle of Christ" was filmed in Malta, which is an archipelago in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast.

The movie is being released under AFFIRM Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, in association with Giving Films, an ODB production in association with Mandalay Pictures. It was produced by David Zelon ("Soul Surfer") and Berden ("Full of Grace").

"Paul, Apostle of Christ" will premiere in theaters nationwide on Easter, March 28, 2018.