Prominent PCUSA retreat property damaged by Helene, trying to rebuild

A Presbyterian Church (USA) retreat property in North Carolina that has been used for multiple denominational events is trying to rebuild after being impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The Montreat Convention Center, a PC(USA)-affiliated property based in western North Carolina, was impacted by the hurricane on Sept. 27 and has already canceled or postponed events until Oct. 26.

This has included postponing the Christians as Voting People of Faith gathering, Wee Kirk Conference, the Earth & Soul Retreat and a Columbia Theological Seminary event known as The Spiritual Wisdom of Trees.

Montreat spokesperson Tanner Pickett told The Christian Post that Helene “caused widespread destruction across the entire community, impacting the Town of Montreat significantly.”

"Hurricane Helene Lake Susan and Flat Creek rose to unprecedented levels, resulting in severe flooding throughout Montreat. The town's infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and utilities, suffered extensive damage," Pickett explained.

"Currently, we are evaluating the condition of our facilities and infrastructure. This assessment will guide us in determining when we can safely and comfortably welcome guests again."

Pickett also told CP that the retreat property is "currently collaborating with professionals to evaluate our buildings for water damage and necessary repairs."

"Shortly after the storm, the Town of Montreat Public Works staff promptly began repairing roads and bridges to clear debris blocking access to homes. Individuals and crews from various areas have come to aid in the cleanup efforts," said Pickett.

"As of [Monday] morning, many residents in Montreat have had power and water restored, indicating significant progress. However, the Town of Montreat and nearby communities still face a long journey toward recovery and are thankful for the prayers and supplies received from across the country."

The convention center has been collaborating with local officials to locate residents and also serve as a "communication hub for the community," Pickett said.

PC(USA) Office of the General Assembly spokesperson Mari Graham Evans told CP that the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, the denomination's emergency aid program, has been active in the area in response to Helene.

"Presbyterian Disaster Assistance has been in contact with leadership across impacted areas, coordinating multiple deployments to help communities in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee," Evans stated.

"We continue to be humbled by how local Presbyterians engage in the response, from offering food to respite centers to shelters."

According to their website, PDA has "sent six initial assistance grants to six Presbyteries to support unmet immediate needs and two church damage grants" and they "anticipate additional grant requests."