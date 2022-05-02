Peanuts Mother's Day special declares 'some kids have two moms' amid media push for LGBT inclusion

An upcoming Apple TV special featuring the characters from the Peanuts comic strip will promote same-sex families in the latest example of children’s programming incorporating LGBT-related content.

On Friday, Apple TV released a trailer for an upcoming Mother’s Day special titled “Snoopy Presents To Mom (and Dad), with Love.” The special, scheduled for release Friday, stars the characters from the Peanuts comic strip including Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, Snoopy, Woodstock and others.

The trailer lists some tips on celebrating Mother’s Day, accompanied by video footage of Charlie Brown’s attempts to provide his mother breakfast and cake for the holiday backfiring.

Throughout the video, Peppermint Patty appears upset and uneasy about the upcoming holiday. A loud scream from her causes the cake that Charlie Brown prepared for his mother to fall on Lucy. “Apparently, Mother’s Day is not her favorite holiday,” Charlie Brown concludes.

When Peppermint Patty tells Marcie, “I don’t know why I get so upset,” her friend replies that it was “because you miss your mom.” At this point, Peppermint Patty laments that she “never had a mom.”

“Maybe you miss what moms do,” Marcie says. Peppermint Patty remarks, “My dad does all that mom stuff for me," adding: “For Mother’s Day, I’m going to celebrate my dad.”

From there, Peppermint Patty asks, “There are all types of moms, right?” After responding, “of course,” Marcie notes that “some kids have two moms.”

“And even kids like me can have someone who acts like a mom. And it’s all those moms who deserve to be celebrated,” Peppermint Patty declares.

Created by the late cartoonist Charles Schulz, the Peanuts comic strip appeared in newspapers across the United States for several decades until the illustrator died in February 2000.

The comic strip spawned several film and television adaptations, including feature-length films as well as television specials such as “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Schulz himself was a professing Christian and Sunday School teacher who subtly explored religion, spiritual questions and biblical ideas in much of his work. Notably, he highlighted the "true meaning of Christmas" in the Charlie Brown holiday special where Linus reads the story of Jesus’s birth directly from the Gospel of Luke.

The Peanuts special’s promotion of the idea of having “two moms” is not the only example of modern children’s programming featuring well-established cartoon characters attempting to introduce children to LGBT ideology.

The reboot of “Rugrats,” based on the former Nickelodeon television series profiling the daily lives of a group of small children, airs on the streaming service Paramount Plus. It portrays one of the main characters from the original series, Betty, as a mother in a same-sex relationship.

Another example of the incorporation of LGBT ideology into children’s programming comes from the reboot of the Nickelodeon series “Blue’s Clues.” In one episode of the children’s television series based on the adventures of an anthropomorphic blue dog, the title character presents a song designed to help young viewers learn the alphabet.

The lyrics of the song proclaim “P is full of pride” as a picture of the letter “P” emblazoned in rainbow colors and surrounded by flags representing the different groups within the LGBT community appears on the screen.

The efforts to include LGBT characters and activism in children’s programming follow the LGBT advocacy organization GLAAD calling for LGBT characters to account for 20% of all characters in television programming by the year 2025.

Concerns about the exposure of small children to LGBT ideology prompted the Florida legislature to pass House Bill 1557, which prevents school officials from discussing matters related to sexual orientation and gender identity with students in kindergarten through third grade. The Walt Disney Company, which operates the Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida, is well-known for producing family-friendly programming. It emerged as a staunch critic of House Bill 1557.

As Disney’s opposition to the measure received national attention, video footage surfaced of company officials talking about their efforts to include their “not-at-all secret gay agenda” in programming geared toward children.

In one video clip obtained by the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo, a Disney executive producer admitted that she was “basically adding queerness” to episodes of the “Proud Family” reboot.

In another, production coordinator Allen March talked about what he viewed as the need for “canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters, [and] canonical bisexual characters” to have “stories where they can … be their whole selves.”

Additionally, March noted that children are “getting all this information from media of what is normal” regarding sexuality. He maintained that “there’s a lot of power to that and it just needs to be acknowledged,” suggesting that Disney should use that power to introduce children to LGBT ideology.