Sean Feucht on fighting back against Disney's anti-parent LGBT activism Worship leader urges Christians to cancel their Disney subscriptions

Former Bethel worship leader and activist Sean Feucht has been leading Disney protests because of its opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law. Now he's challenging Christians to cancel their Disney subscriptions and step out and make their own content.

In a video interview with The Christian Post, Feucht said he believes Disney "really overplayed their hand," adding: "It's one thing when you're inserting gay characters into cartoons, it's another thing when you're trying to fight for the sexualization of children in schools."

The Florida law, which critics derisively called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, prohibits public schools from circumventing parental rights and prohibits teachers from discussing gender ideology and sexual orientation with children in kindergarten through the third grade. Parents can sue teachers and school districts that violate the law.

Initially, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek didn't publicly comment on the bill and was swiftly condemned by LGBT activist groups and some employees. Following the backlash, he swiftly released a statement saying the bill "should never have been signed into law."

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” Chapek added. “We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

In response to Disney's commitment to LGBT activism, Feucht told CP that he feels "like I'm speaking on behalf of millions of Americans that this is not OK."

“For all other Christians and believers out there, it's time that we rise up and say ‘Enough is enough!'" said Feucht. "We cannot allow our children to be sexualized. We cannot allow perverts to indoctrinate them starting at 4 years old in kindergarten with transgenderism and all the crazy stuff that's coming from the Left. It's time for us to rise up and hold the line.”

Chapek, who used to donate to political campaigns, said he now plans to give millions of dollars to LGBT causes.

Feucht offered suggestions for people who want to take action in response to Disney's position and advised that Americans “cancel their Disney Plus membership” and quit renewing their Disney park passes.

"Stop feeding the economic engine that is Disney if it's going to be hijacked by woke corporate elitists that want to shove this stuff down our kids' faces,” he declared.

As someone who once enjoyed Disney entertainment, Feucht said it's disappointing that the company had taken this route. "In many ways, it's a bummer because we have the nostalgia of all the memories, watching the movies and theme parks and stuff like that,” he said.

The revivalist is encouraging Christians to curate their own entertainment. "I think this gives an opportunity for believers to rise up and create content. Let's not leave that to the world, to disciple and raise our kids. Let's be the ones that can create content and parks and movies and films and stuff like that."

"In one sense it's a bummer, but in another sense, it presents an incredible opportunity for believers out there in the industry to rise up and create alternatives that are wholesome and that are safe. That really even all of America can embrace.”

Feucht has held a few protests at Disney headquarters in Disneyland in California in recent months and he is now gearing up to host an event at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in May.

According to Feucht, the "Hold the Line" protests are intended to encourage parents to protect their children and fight back, in part by boycotting Disney.

At the events, the activist and his team can be seen worshiping, praying and making declarations. They're asking God to intervene and for parents and believers to be motivated to cut ties with the entertainment giant.

Since the protest began, Disney has increased its promotional content, with Feucht telling CP the behemoth is "just doubling down" on its social media outreach.

"They are really pushing advertising because the hashtag #DisneyGroomers and stuff like that has been trending,” Feucht said. “So they're trying to combat that through advertising dollars. They're pushing their parks and doing discounts at different things.”

"They're digging their own grave. I think their earnings are down probably 20 percent in the stock market,” he added. “So if we can hit them hard enough, then the shareholders and other people will rise up and hopefully bring a change. I think that's our longterm goal here.”

In response to those that think Feucht’s protests are motivated by hatred toward the LGBT community, he responded by telling CP that he's doing this out of love for his children.

"This is motivated toward my love for my kids,” he maintained. “I think anybody that can't see that needs a big heart check. I don't know why the Left is so infatuated with talking to children about sex. It's weird. It's perverted. It's deranged, and we need to call it what it is.”

"I will die fighting for my kids," Feucht declared. "I'm not in this for me to look good. I'm not in this for credibility. I'm in this to fight for my kids.” he continued. “Those that don't have kids need to understand that when you become a parent, your primary role is to protect your children. That's what really motivates me. This is driven out of my love for my kids to get their innocence would not be stolen."

The father of four is also the founder of the Let Us Worship movement, which was launched to protest the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns that restricted in-person worship in indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Feucht, who ran for Congress in 2020 to represent California’s 3rd Congressional District but lost, and has since become known for his worship gathering in cities nationwide, said he will not stop until he sees “the kingdoms of this Earth become the kingdoms of our Lord.”

“Jesus said, 'Pray that this place would look like that place.' That we could use our life, and our breath, and our work, and our passions to see Heaven come to Earth in all different areas,” he declared.

As he travels from city to city and state to state, most recently in North Carolina, he witnessed hundreds of people give their lives to Jesus.

“That's the kind of thing that really motivates me and we're starting to see that more and more across the nation,” Feucht added. He also encouraged parents to sign a petition at Hold the Line.

Feucht's next Hold the Line event will be held on May 16.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will end Disney’s special tax district that allows the company to govern the land for its Disney World theme park.