Sean Feucht says being a revivalist has brought family 'hate, harassment and death threats'

Worship artist Sean Feucht, who has become a well-known revivalist leading outdoor revivals nationwide, has opened up about the amount of hatred he and his family have received for sharing the message of freedom in Christ.

The former Bethel Church worship released a new live record, Let Us Worship - Miami, in February, which captures the sound of revival he emitted in the atmosphere to kick off the new year. The album reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart under the Christian genre upon its release last month, and Feucht wants the live record to continue to resonate with listeners.

“It is raw. It is not a polished, perfectly produced sound captured in a sterile studio that is normally heard on Christian radio,” he told The Christian Post. “It’s a sound caught in the middle of revival outdoors in some of America’s hardest cities.”

“It feels like you are actually right there in the moment,” he added. “There is something powerful about that.”

The father of four is the founder of the Let Us Worship movement. His New Year’s Eve concert in Miami was his first stop on the “Let Us Worship” Tour.

Feucht’s “Let Us Worship” movement was birthed during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns, in response to state and local governments across America restricting in-person worship through policies aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

While Feucht came in third place in his bid for U.S. Congress in 2020 as a Republican in California’s 3rd Congressional District, he has since been at the center of several large health mandate-defying Christian revival gatherings in major cities across the nation.

The large revivals have brought national media scorn to Feucht, who hosted the outdoor rallies to worship and encourage Christians to become more politically active.

Feucht revealed that his bold stance for revival in these times has been difficult.

“It is more controversial than I ever imagined,” he admitted. “Jesus was right when he warned the disciples, ‘You will be hated by everyone because of me. But the one who stands firm to the end will be saved,’ (Matthew 10:22).’”

Feucht told CP that he and his family have “endured the most intense resistance, hate, harassment and even death threats to our home and family that we’ve ever experienced.”

“But yet the glory has been incredible, and the testimony of breakthrough has sustained us,” Feucht added.

The minister has been accused of being too political with his Gospel approach, but he believes ministry, politics and everything overlap.

“The Church needs to wake up!” he maintained. “Christ calls us to be salt and light. He wants us to [put] His Love and truth to every facet of our life, not just our families and church, but schools, work, and politics too!”

Feucht declared that the Church is in “a season of historic revival!”

“While we are living through the ‘wars and rumors of wars’ promised by Jesus in Matthew 24, I also believe that ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom will be preached to the ends of the earth and then the end will come,” he added. “These are the times of great intensity and polarization. But they are also the times of awakening in the Church.”

Songs and sounds captured in his heart are what Feucht hopes comes as he continues to press for more across America.

“Let Us Worship exists to call a nation and people back to God,” he stated.

He warned the world is “closer than we were yesterday” to the End Times.

In Let Us Worship - Miami, Feuct can be heard praying over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey, who was diagnosed with breast cancer six months ago. Casey is now cancer-free, according to DeSantis, and the worship leader took to social media to testify of God’s healing power.

Feucht also shared several other testimonies from his “Let Us Worship” tour. He said people were healed of COVID, children were baptized and many other healings occurred.

The Oral Roberts University alum wants people to know that worship is essential in times of great turmoil and resistance.

“It is what sustains us and our strength. We came in weighed down by the narratives of the world, wars, the media, etc. When we enter God’s presence, He is the ‘glory and the lifter of our head,’ and we are reminded who is in control and who is on the throne,” Feucht concluded.

He ended by telling believers everywhere to “pray,” “stand” and “believe.”