Sean Feucht announces new book deal after HarperCollins controversy: ‘God is bigger than cancel culture’

Worship leader and activist Sean Feucht is praising God for giving him a new book deal following his claims of being dropped by the popular publishing company HarperCollins over his “political views.”

“God is bigger than cancel culture,” Feucht told The Christian Post on Wednesday. “I am excited to announce that I have signed a new deal with Regnery that includes better terms than my agreement with Harper Collins.”

Regnery is a politically conservative book publisher based in Washington, D.C. According to its website, “Regnery Publishing is America’s leading publisher of conservative books for over 70 years.”

Feucht tweeted last week that he had received a call from one of the country’s largest book publishers, HarperCollins, stating that the company was “canceling” his “book because of my political views.”

He claimed he had “Signed an agreement” with HarperCollins, and after working on the book for three months together, the company pulled out. A HarperCollins Christian Publishing spokesperson told CP, “We did not have a signed contract.”

However, the controversy seems to have secured the revivalist what he believes to be a better book deal than he could have imagined.

Feucht took to Instagram with a couple of video posts celebrating his new deal. In one clip, he revealed he was “signing his biggest book deal ever!”

“The pushback I received over the book last week from cancel culture only validates how needed this message is in our culture today,” Feucht told CP. “I cannot wait for the message of ‘BOLD’ to be released to the world!”

Feucht ran for U.S. Congress in 2020 as a Republican in California’s 3rd Congressional District but came in third place. Since then, he has been at the center of several large health mandate-defying Christian revival gatherings in cities across the nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The large revivals have brought national media attention to the former Bethel Music worship singer.

His book will discuss how God helped him and his team through it all.

“Why is there so much resistance to this message? The premise of the book is about boldness and courage. I’m sharing about our journey in the last couple of years, and how the Lord forged this thing in us through many different layers of resistance. So I just thought it was so ironic that, that they would cancel a book on boldness and courage because they didn’t have the boldness and courage to publish it,” Feucht shared last week, speaking of HarperCollins. “The irony is so rich here.”

The Oral Roberts University alumnus dedicated his new book deal to HarperCollins.

“I want to dedicate this moment to HarperCollins. I’m not trolling them. I’m dead serious. I want to thank them because, without their resistance to cancel this book, I would not have this renewed fire to really get this message out,” the father of four shared on Instagram. “I think sometimes the resistance we face only proves that what we are carrying is really valuable.”

Feucht has become a well-known revivalist, and his latest album, Let Us Worship - Azusa, reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart in October. The former Bethel Church worship leader is the founder of the Let Us Worship movement.