Home News Peanut’s owner to sue NY officials over killing of beloved squirrel

The former owner of social media sensation Peanut the Squirrel has announced that he plans to file a lawsuit against New York state officials responsible for the beloved animal’s death.

Also known as P’Nut the Squirrel, the animal was taken into custody and euthanized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) following complaints from locals.

Mark Longo, the former owner of the famous squirrel, told Jim Turpin of WETM 18 News on Wednesday that he was planning to file a complaint against state officials over his loss.

“We are going to … file a lawsuit, and we’ll move forward with that, and we’ll let everyone know about that when the time is right,” Longo explained.

Longo, who oversees a sanctuary for more than 300 animals with expenses that Peanut’s popularity helped to pay for, explained that he and his wife “want to stick to the mission that we have with our nonprofit.”

“It’s going to be hard for me to do this, but I have an obligation to the other animals here, I can’t just give up, I can’t just pack up and move,” continued Longo.

The former owner of Peanut also said that he remains emotional about the DEC raid, which led to the death of not only Peanut but also another popular animal named Fred the Raccoon.

“It’s tough, you know, we have a stain in our bathroom caused by the DEC, and I’m going to have to look at that one until I pull up the carpet,” Longo told WETM. “You know, I walk in there and I cry every day.”

On the day before Halloween, the DEC removed Peanut and Fred from the couple's property in response to them allegedly illegally keeping wildlife as pets. The two animals were euthanized and tested negative for rabies.

In New York, while it is illegal to keep wild animals as pets, residents with a Wildlife Rehabilitator License can care for an injured or orphaned animal, provided they return the creature to the wild.

"Peanut did not bite anybody," Longo told WENY News. "I have had people travel the world, not the neighborhood, the world to meet Peanut and he has never bitten anybody.”

“There are a lot of unanswered questions that we demand an answer to and we are looking forward to the day that we get to present this to the courts so we can get explanations."

News of P’Nut’s demise garnered widespread outrage from celebrities, politicians and others, with Jake Blumencranz of New York's 15th Assembly District announcing a proposed amendment titled “Peanut’s Law: Humane Animal Protection Act” that would amend Section 11-0512 of New York’s Environmental Conservation Law to require, among other things, a 72-hour waiting period before euthanizing sanctuary animals.

“The manner in which Peanut was seized and euthanized defies logic and compassion, and it raises serious questions about the application of our animal control protocols, especially as they relate to animals in sanctuaries,” Blumencranz wrote in a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“I urge you to take immediate action by launching a thorough investigation into the handling of this case and ensuring accountability,” he added. “It is essential that we work together to safeguard both the welfare of animals and the values we hold as a compassionate society.”

Longo helps oversee the P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, which seeks to “rescue animals from situations of neglect, abuse, and abandonment, offering them a safe, loving environment to recover and rebuild their lives.”

“Our dedicated team provides personalized care to help each animal heal physically and emotionally, giving them the opportunity to trust again,” stated the nonprofit.

“Beyond rescue, we are passionate about raising awareness and advocating for a world where all animals are treated with kindness and compassion. At P’nuts Freedom Farm, every animal’s story is worth telling, and every second chance is a chance to thrive.”