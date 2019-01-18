Pence defends wife amid media attack on her teaching at Christian school

Vice President Mike Pence has defended his wife Karen’s decision to teach at a private Virginia Christian school amid controversy over the school’s views on homosexuality and transgender identity.

Over the past few days, publications including The Washington Post and CNN have carried pieces criticizing Second Lady Karen Pence’s decision to teach at Immanuel Christian School of Springfield, Virginia.

At issue was their “parent agreement,” which among other things prohibited students and their families from engaging in conduct that is counter to “the biblical lifestyle the school teaches.”

“This includes, but is not limited to contumacious behavior, divisive conduct, and participating in, supporting, or condoning sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity, promoting such practices, or being unable to support the moral principles of the school,” read the agreement in part.

In an interview with Family Research Council President Tony Perkins on “Washington Watch” on Thursday, Vice President Pence said that he and his wife “are used to the criticism” due to their years of life in the public sphere.

Pence then went on to stress that “the attacks on Christian education by the mainstream media have got to stop.”

“If we cherish the freedom of religion in this country. This administration stands foursquare for the freedom of religion of people of all faiths,” said Pence.

“And to see the mainstream media criticize my wife because she’s choosing to return to the classroom of an elementary Christian school is wrong. Again, the attacks on Christian education must end.”

Notable conservative Christian writer and National Review contributor David French also took issue with mainstream media coverage of Second Lady Pence’s new job at Immanuel.

“Immanuel is a church ministry applying the church’s theology. No one is forced to attend the church. No one is forced to attend the school. It’s a voluntary association that is protected by the First Amendment and rooted in the faith that guides the lives of tens of millions of Americans,” wrote French.

“What’s next? The belief that public figures should not teach Sunday School? Serve in domestic or foreign missions?”