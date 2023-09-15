Pa. state constable arrested, charged with over 700 counts of human trafficking, sex crimes

A Pennsylvania constable faces over 700 charges related to human trafficking as a result of a two-year joint investigation conducted by the Chambersburg Police Department and the Franklin County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities arrested Timothy Raye Heefner, 64, on Wednesday. He's being held at the Franklin County Jail with bail set at $1,250,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Chambersburg Police Department requests that anyone who might have been a victim of Heefner to come forward.

On Wednesday, the Chambersburg Police Department announced in a press release that authorities initially received information to open a case in July 2021, which was later presented to the Franklin County Investigative Grand Jury in January.

Heefner was charged with hundreds of offenses, including 58 counts of trafficking individuals and patronized prostitution. Heefner also faces one count of corruption of minors, 41 counts of criminal attempt to commit trafficking of individuals, one count of rape, and a slew of other charges.

“The Chambersburg Police Department would like to thank the Franklin County District Attorney's Office, the Franklin County Jail, the Franklin County Drug Task Force, and all other law enforcement who assisted CPD with the investigation,” the department added. “Most importantly, CPD would like to thank the female victims who were brave enough to come forward to report Heefner's criminal activities.”

