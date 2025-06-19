Home News Pa. lawmaker calls for 'Day of the Bible' to commemorate Revolutionary War-era Bible

A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to designate a state holiday in commemoration of the first complete English-language Bible printed in the United States.

State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-76th District, is set to introduce a resolution designating Sept. 12 as “The Day of the Bible” across the Commonwealth. The resolution aims to commemorate the historic authorization of the first complete English-language Bible printed in America, known as the Aitken Bible or “The Bible of the Revolution,” and its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

On Sept. 12, 1782, Congress convened in Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War and officially authorized the publication of the Aitken Bible, the first complete Bible published following America’s independence from Britain. Nearly 250 years later, the Aitken Bible remains the only edition of the Bible authorized by Congress.

In her memo, Borowicz described the Bible’s publication as “a profound moment in American history, linking the foundational ideals of liberty and faith.” The Aitken Bible, she argued, was more than a religious text — it was a symbol of resilience during a time of struggle.

“The Aitken Bible stands not only as a religious text but as a symbol of national perseverance and unity at a time when Americans were fighting for independence and self-governance,” Borowicz wrote. “Its endorsement by Congress and the Congressional chaplains illustrates how deeply rooted spiritual values were in the formation of our republic.”

The proposed resolution identified three legislative objectives: to “recognize the Bible’s longstanding influence on American and Pennsylvanian culture, morality, and civic life;” to “commemorate the historic role Pennsylvania played in the Bible’s publication and preservation;” and to encourage “citizens, schools, and institutions to reflect on the Bible’s enduring role in promoting the values of justice, redemption, personal responsibility, and compassion.”

According to the Library of Congress, the Continental-Confederation Congress (1774 – 1789) “contained an extraordinary number of deeply religious men” who appointed chaplains and the armed forces for the legislative body and ultimately adopted the work of Philadelphia printer Robert Aitken, who, on Jan. 21, 1781, petitioned Congress to “officially sanction a publication of the Old and New Testament which he was preparing at his own expense.”

The ensuing Sept. 12, 1782, resolution announced Congress “highly approve the pious and laudable undertaking of Mr. Aitken, as subservient to the interest of religion ... in this country, and ... they recommend this edition of the bible to the inhabitants of the United States."

While no official date was offered, Borowicz said she would introduce the resolution “in the near future.” The resolution, if passed, would encourage Pennsylvanians to pause and reflect on the Bible’s role in fostering unity and moral values, values Borowicz said she believes remain relevant today.

Borowicz extended an invitation to her colleagues, writing, “I invite you to join me in co-sponsoring this resolution to honor both our Commonwealth’s spiritual heritage and the historic legacy of September 12.”