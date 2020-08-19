Phil Robertson says listeners of his podcast travel to Louisiana to be baptized by him

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

During a recent appearance on a Christian podcast, “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson said that people from all over the country have traveled to his hometown of West Monroe, Louisiana so that they could be baptized by the outspoken Christian activist.

The 74-year-old Robertson, the founder of Duck Commander duck calls, appeared on the “Edifi With Billy Hallowell” podcast Saturday to discuss his new book, Jesus Politics: How to Win Back the Soul of America.

Robertson and Hallowell discussed current events as well as Robertson’s “Unashamed” podcast. Robertson explained the premise of his podcast to the Pure Flix journalist.

“We’re reaching out to our neighbor and we’re telling him to love their God, repent and turn to God,” Robertson said. “Love God and love your neighbor.”

According to the reality television star, his podcast has had quite an impact. He said many listeners have gone to great lengths to embrace his call to affirm Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

“We convert them by the thousands,” Robertson proclaimed. “They’re coming from that podcast … about nine or maybe 10 in the last three days. They’ve come all the way down here.”

“I’ve baptized that whole little crew,” he continued. “Well, it’s that way every … day or two. I mean, they just keep coming.”

In addition to baptizing a multitude of his listeners, Robertson explained that he has also offered to baptize President Donald Trump.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Robertson spoke about an exchange he had with Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

During his meeting with Trump, Robertson said he told him that Jesus Christ “died for Donald Trump’s sins.”

“He conquered death for the human race,” Robertson explained.

As their conversation came to a close, Robertson told Trump, who appeared interested in learning more about the Christian faith, to “find somebody up here to baptize you. ... If you can’t find anybody you trust, get a hold of me and I’ll come up here and baptize you.”

Following their exchange in 2016, Robertson said he and Trump have spoken on the phone.

Robertson said he asked the president whether or not he had been baptized since their conversation. Robertson said that the president responded by saying that he hadn't.

“The last time I saw him, I gave him some verses on the new birth, being baptized and what it means,” Robertson said. “And I’m convinced he’s put his faith in Jesus and I’m convinced he’s a brother.”

Throughout the podcast, Robertson maintained that if more people heeded the call to “love God and love your neighbor,” America would not find itself in a state of unrest.

“You wouldn’t see this mischief, mayhem, robbing, looting, [and] shooting,” he said. “We’re at a tipping point. The forces of evil are going against the forces of good.”

While he made it clear that “we’re doing battle with the forces of evil,” Robertson stressed that it was important to fight the battle in “a loving way” and offer the “forces of evil” a chance to repent.

Robertson contrasted the qualities that members of the kingdom of God subscribe to — namely “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, [and] self-control” — with the “anarchy,” “belligerence” and “vulgarity” practiced by the “forces of evil.”

Listen to the full podcast with Phil Robertson.