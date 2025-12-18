Home News Providence police releases image of person who might help them catch Brown University shooter

Authorities have released an enhanced image of an individual they are asking to speak with as they continue to search for the suspect who fatally shot two Brown University students and wounded nine others.

The Providence Police Department has distributed an enhanced image of an unknown individual who could provide more information on a person of interest in the case.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and speaking to the individual shown in this photo who was in proximity of the person of interest,” they stated. “Anyone with information is urged to contact the tip line at 401-272-3121.”

Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez explained at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that authorities believe the person in the enhanced photo “may have relevant information to the investigation.”

Perez also implored the public “not to rely on or circulate AI-generated images that are currently being shared on social media as they're not verified or credible.”

According to officials, among the wounded individuals, two have been discharged from the hospital, one in critical but stable condition, while five others are in stable condition.

During the question-and-answer portion, one reporter accused local officials of not releasing university video footage to federal authorities because it purportedly included information on illegal immigrants, as Providence is a sanctuary city.

Mayor Brett Smiley responded that university officials “have been fully cooperative” with authorities and have “been forthcoming with all data and evidence that they have.”

“The city of Providence’s experience is the same, which is that Brown has been entirely cooperative and collaborative and fully sharing with us,” Smiley continued.

Another reporter asked Brown Provost Francis Doyle III about the security camera situation on campus, inquiring about “how a school with a $9 billion endowment does not have cameras on one of the older buildings at the edge of the campus where this happened.”

Doyle responded that while Brown has around 1,200 cameras all over campus, “we don’t publish the locations of cameras” for security reasons. Additionally, the provost said that the building in question did have cameras and that the footage has been turned over to authorities.

The reporter followed up, citing how the state attorney general had said at an earlier press conference that the scene of the crime was an “old building, no cameras, attached to a new building with cameras.”

“I believe he said that there were two different phases of the building that might have two different levels of technology. Again, all video imagery has been turned over to law enforcement,” Doyle replied.

An unknown gunman entered the Barus & Holley building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, and began shooting at students.

Two students — Ella Cook, president of Brown’s College Republicans chapter, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a student from Uzbekistan — were killed, while nine others were wounded.

A person of interest was initially interviewed by police shortly after the shooting, but was later released. The university decided to cancel all remaining exams and classes for the fall semester.

On Monday, authorities released video clips and still images of an unknown person of interest wearing a facemask, jacket and hat, and walking along a nearby neighborhood sidewalk.