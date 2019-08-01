Popular internet preacher Marcus Rogers gets engaged, praises God for woman of God

Popular internet preacher and former Army Staff Sergeant Marcus Rogers professed his love for his girlfriend in a romantic proposal he shared with his Facebook fans on Monday.

Rogers has amassed millions of views on Facebook with his End Times preaching. But the outspoken believer shared another side of his life this week as he proposed to his girlfriend, Jasmine.

“I’m so nervous,” Rogers declared over and over on camera as he waited for his future bride-to-be to enter a Chicago high-rise apartment that he had decorated with balloons.

“We went to all the premarital counseling with my pastor, he approved,” Rogers said.

Rogers went through a divorce in 2017 after the couple deemed their marital differences to be irreconcilable. But he “found a woman who loves Jesus” and fell in love again, he wrote on Facebook.

“Would you marry me, be my wife, be my blessing, be everything that I ever prayed for and hoped for? Would you allow me to be the best man of God that I can be for you and just love you forever?” Rogers asked Jasmine as he proposed.

After she said “Yes” several times he took his fiancé and the camera outside on the balcony for a balloon release.

“I just want to know that as far as this balloon goes we gonna build something for God. Build something for the kingdom. I believe in you, I believe in the woman of God you're going to be. As far as this balloon goes that's how much I love you,” he declared.

“This young woman right here is blessed, she's anointed, she's a woman of God, she loves the Lord and I feel so privileged, I feel so blessed,” he concluded in the video of his proposal.

Rogers recently released a book titled, “The I Do's and the I Dont's of Marriage.” The book is called “a must-read for Christian men.” The German-born preacher is

“I got married at the very young age of nineteen. I grew up in a single mother home and never really got to know my father well. I realized quickly that I didn’t have a good understanding of what marriage was,” the German borne preacher says in his book.

“Many of the things I knew about marriage came from television or the small things I saw from other families around me. I never had anyone teach me what it means to be a man, father, or even husband. I never had a good understanding of the differences between men and women. So I went into marriage with a great disadvantage,” he continued.

After his divorce, Rogers began studying the word of God and that is where he really learned what true marriage is. He now spends his time helping men and women learned what coming together in biblical union looks like.

“I learned a lot the hard way, through the word of God, and trial and error. I wrote the I Dos and I Don’ts of Marriage for all those like me who maybe didn’t have the best example set before them growing up. I wrote this book in the hopes that I could help many young people avoid the heartache I went through and caused, and also that marriages could be restored and saved since many of us are operating from a place of dysfunction and often don’t realize it until it is too late,” Rogers maintained

The newly engaged preacher is currently aiming to open a church in northern Chicago.