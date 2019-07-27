Porn star-turned-pastor says Satan's lies keep adult film stars in the industry

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Many adult film stars remain in the porn industry because Satan has convinced them they’re unworthy of love or redemption, adult entertainment star-turned-XXXChurch Pastor Brittni De La Mora says.

Previously known by her stage name Jenna Presley, De La Mora was once a rising star in the adult film industry, raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars at the height of her career. She performed in hundreds of films, was named one of Maxim magazine's top 12 female performers in porn, and placed second in Jenna Jameson's "American Sex Star" on Playboy TV.

But despite her success, she was miserable.

“I wanted out of the porn industry after a year but I stayed for seven years because I believed the lie Satan constantly told me: That I was too far gone for redemption, that nobody would hire me, that I made my bed and I had to lie in it,” De La Mora told The Christian Post. “I was addicted to drugs and felt hopeless. There are so many lies that Satan places in the lives of the performers that it does make it hard to leave. I’ve been there, so I get it.”

It was during an adult film convention that De La Mora met a woman named Rachel, a member of XXXChurch, a ministry dedicated to helping people leave the porn industry and overcome addictions to pornography. Rachel shared the Gospel with De La Mora, sparking in her a curiosity to know more about Jesus.

“I emailed Craig because I wanted to connect with this woman who told me Jesus loves me,” the 31-year-old recalled.

Despite embracing Christianity, De La Mora found it difficult to leave the porn industry. It wasn’t until she read Revelation 2:20-23, a passage about the sin of sexual immorality and idolatry, that she was able to leave her former lifestyle and lucrative career behind.

“XXXChurch played a huge role in my conversion; they showed me that Jesus truly loved me and instilled in me a sense of worth,” she shared. “It's an example of God being in every detail of your life.”

Now, De La Mora and her husband, Pastor Richard De La Mora, are preparing to take over XXXChurch as Gross focuses on his latest mission: to sell and promote marijuana for Christians through a new venture called Christian Cannabis.

“Through prayer earlier this year, I heard the Lord say, ‘Give XXXChurch to Brittni and Rich De La Mora to lead,’” Gross said in a statement, adding: “What God has done in her life in the last seven years is nothing short of a beautiful miracle. She knows the Bible inside and out and is an incredible depiction of redemption. It doesn’t surprise me in the least that God is calling her here.”

De La Mora told CP that under their leadership, she and her husband hope to take XXXChurch “to the next level.”

“I want to see God moving in new ways,” she said. “Craig was a youth pastor who saw that porn was an issue and he was able to do great things with XXXChurch, but he took it as far as he could. I’ve been there and I still have relationships with a lot of the girls in the industry.”

“I want to see God set the captives free and see more women and men leave the industry,” she added. “I want to see people walking in freedom and purity.”

According to the most recent numbers, three porn websites are the top 10 most popular websites in the United States and get more traffic than eBay, Twitter, Wikipedia, Instagram, Reddit, and Netflix.

Additionally, research from Gallup in June showed that 43% of respondents to its annual Values and Beliefs survey said porn was "morally acceptable," a 7-point increase since 2011 when questions of that nature were first asked.

But what people don’t realize, De La Mora said, is that porn is just as dangerous as it is ubiquitous. She likened viewing porn to a “drug.”

“It releases that same euphoric feeling as a line of cocaine," she said. "It's a drug, it’s an escape,” she explained. “So when people are trying to escape from life, instead of running to God they runt to porn. It’s an epidemic and a health hazard. Not only does it destroy your own life, it destroys families.”

“People wonder why they’re a slave to lust and other issues, and it’s because of what they’re allowing to enter into their hearts,” she added.

Based on her experiences, De La Mora said she “avoids” shows like "Game of Thrones" and HBO’s latest hit series, "Euphoria," due to their graphic sexual content. She encouraged Christians to likewise assess what they view for entertainment.

“You basically vote for things based in life based on what you buy or view,” she said. “If you’re viewing these things, you’re contributing to the high ratings and the shows are going to continue. I would encourage Christians to follow their convictions, and if it brings temptation into your world or if you have an uneasy feeling about it, stay away.”

As De La Mora prepares to lead XXXChurch, she said she’s reflected on God’s presence and faithfulness throughout her life — even when she felt beyond redemption.

“Who would’ve thought that me, a porn star, would travel the world to preach the Gospel and lead a worldwide ministry?” she asked with a laugh. “That’s God’s grace. He’ll use your past and present to glorify His name.”

“I want others to see that no matter what they’ve done, no sin is too great for God’s grace,” she added. “He’s never going to isolate you from His kingdom. Whenever you’re willing to give your life to Him, His arms are wide-open. He can transform the dirtiest thing in your life and use it for His glory.”