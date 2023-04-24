Potential 2024 presidential candidate reflects on Charles Stanley’s legacy

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is considering a run for the White House in 2024, paid tribute to the late pastor and Evangelical broadcaster Charles Stanley by highlighting the impact his ministry and Bible teachings have had on him.

In a video message to CBN News, the 57-year-old Scott said he "fell back in love" with Stanley last April.

"I rediscovered John 14:27 through one of his Bible studies that talks about the importance of peace — the kind of peace that Jesus leaves with us, the peace that you can't get from the world," Scott said.

A former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Stanley died last week at 90. He served as the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Atlanta. He founded the Evangelical broadcast ministry In Touch Ministries.

"God bless the life and legacy of Dr. Stanley and his service to our country for more than 50 years of providing spiritual insight and encouragement," Scott said.

John 14:27 reads: "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."

Earlier this month, Scott announced the formation of an exploratory committee for a potential 2024 presidential bid. If he decides to run, Scott will enter what is shaping up to be a crowded race for the Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have already declared their candidacies.

Others thought to be considering 2024 bids include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In commemorating Stanley's legacy, Scott concluded his remarks with a prayer and a Bible verse for Stanley's family.

He quoted 1 Peter 5:7, which reads, "Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you," and adds, "You will be sorely missed. God bless the family of Dr. Stanley."

Stanley's death was announced in a statement last Tuesday by In Touch Ministries.

"Dr. Stanley lived a faithful life of obedience, dedicated to teaching others how to have an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ. Now he is receiving the joy of his soul — seeing his Savior face-to-face," read the statement.

Speaking with The Christian Post last week, Stanley's grandson Matt Brodersen reflected on how his grandfather's words saved him from suicide and how the late pastor's lifelong faithfulness to the Gospel was a source of solace throughout his turbulent life.

"A few years ago, while living in Los Angeles, I was struggling with drugs and alcohol and deep depression; I blew all of my inheritance money," the 29-year-old said. "I was suicidal. I called my mom, and I said, 'I'm not doing well. I've failed.' I was thinking about killing myself."

In the depths of his depression, Brodersen received a phone call from his grandfather that changed his life.

"He said, 'I don't want to talk to you very long on the phone. I just want to ask you one question: Why don't you give Jesus another try?'" he recalled. "I don't remember exactly what happened after that, but it meant the world to me. I just started crying and crying and crying after that phone call, and I decided I didn't want to die."

The last time Brodersen saw his grandfather, Stanley gave him a simple piece of advice: "He said, 'Matthew, I want you to always remember, the most important thing in life is to obey God and leave all the consequences to Him,'" he said.

"My grandpa claims that that motto is what made him so successful, so he wanted to pass that down to me."