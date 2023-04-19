Andy Stanley reveals the last thing his father told him before dying: 'Wonderfully weighty words'

Georgia megachurch Pastor Andy Stanley said he will miss his father, Pastor Charles Stanley, "every day until I see him again."

A day after his father died, the pastor of North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, took to Twitter to share a few details about the last few weeks with his father, a prominent Evangelical broadcaster and former lead pastor of First Baptist Church in Atlanta.

He included four photos of him and the late Charles Stanley over the years.

"These final few weeks with my dad have been precious beyond words. At the end of every visit, he asked me to pray for him. Which, of course, I did. On my knees beside the big leather chair, he was confined to for the past several months," tweeted Stanley.

"But as I was leaving his house this past Saturday night, he asked if he could pray for me. As if he knew. Then, as was his habit, he said, 'I couldn't be prouder of you, Andy.'"

Andy Stanley stated those were the last words that his father said to him, calling them "wonderfully weighty words."

"I'll miss him every day until I see him again," Stanley concluded.

Andy and Charles Stanley had a rocky relationship as the latter began his ministry work, with the two having a yearslong falling out. Anna Stanley (Andy's mother) filed for divorce in 1993, and it was finalized in 2000.

The two would eventually reconcile, with CNN running a feature story in 2012 detailing the tenuous history between father and son and the steps they took to mend their fractured relationship.

Charles Stanley died on Tuesday morning, months shy of his 91st birthday. In Touch Ministries, which Charles Stanley founded, announced his passing.

"Dr. Stanley lived a faithful life of obedience, dedicated to teaching others how to have an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ. Now he is receiving the joy of his soul — seeing his Savior face-to-face," stated In Touch.

In addition to leading In Touch Ministries, Charles Stanley was also a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention in the 1980s, serving two one-year terms. He also served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Atlanta from 1971 until 2020. He wrote numerous books.

Other Christian leaders have given their condolences, including Greg Laurie, pastor of the California-based megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship.

"He made his mark on this world for the Gospel and his incredible teaching of God's Word. I, like so many others, was blessed by hearing his messages on the radio and TV, and he was a trusted voice we have all been encouraged by," stated Laurie.

"It was my privilege to meet Dr. Stanley in person in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the funeral for Billy Graham. He was warm and gracious. No doubt, he has already heard Jesus say, 'Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord.' Charles Stanley will be greatly missed."