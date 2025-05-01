Home News President of Walk Thru the Bible speaks about his visit to Israel, 'igniting a passion for God's Word' Phil Tuttle shares his meaningful experience at Jerusalem's Garden Tomb

In this interview at Jerusalem’s Garden Tomb, Christian journalist Paul Calvert speaks with Phil Tuttle, president of Walk Thru the Bible USA, about his recent visit to Israel and the mission of a global ministry that spans more than 140 countries. Tuttle’s personal impetus for the trip was both spiritual and practical: to teach, encourage and ignite passion for the Word of God.

Despite tensions in the Middle East, Tuttle explained why he chose to come: "One of the things about Jesus. … He would always run toward the trouble rather than away from it. ... I feel like I'm here on assignment, and I couldn't say no to that." Tuttle’s attendance at both the Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday services at the Garden Tomb reflected his commitment to making meaningful local visits during his trip.

Walk Thru the Bible is a 49-year-old ministry dedicated to helping people overcome fear and confusion around Scripture. Through live events and creative resources, they bring biblical clarity to millions. Tuttle describes the experience of learning Scripture with fresh eyes: "You start with creation, and you learn about 40 people and events in chronological order up to Christ … 8-year-olds and 80-year-olds … can think and talk their way through the storyline."

At its core, the ministry is about renewing interest in the Bible. "We're all about igniting a passion for God's word and then giving them a path," Tuttle says. The ministry’s reach is not just an American initiative, it’s global, with hubs across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America. In fact, Walk Thru the Bible reaches more students in public schools outside the United States than within, due to international openness to faith-based education.

Witnessing his father coming to faith later in life after surviving World War II inspired Tuttle. Now he is passionate about helping others find life in Jesus: “Even the empty tomb reminds us, God especially is not making sick things well. It's making dead things live.”

