Passion Conference: Priscilla Shirer identifies 7 words that bring peace amid turmoil

On the heels of a tumultuous year, Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer offered the reminder that abiding in Christ is the only way to find true inner peace, fulfillment and rest.

During a message titled "Seven Last Words" delivered to some 730,000 people who joined the Passion 2021 Conference virtually on Thursday, Shirer said that as she’s gotten older, she’s realized the importance of having an internal source of fulfillment to weather the storms of life.

“Without an ongoing, effervescent, fervent nourishment coming up on the inside of you, you will not be able to have the sustained hope and peace and joy and contentment, grace and fulfillment that you are going to require when the atmosphere of drought swirls all around you,” she said.

Before Jesus’ crucifixion and death, He told His disciples, “Abide in Me, and I in you.” Those "seven words," she said, are life-changing.

“When the atmosphere around you dries up, when your health fails, when your friends betray, when the endeavor you've worked so hard on falters, when you're not appreciated or even noticed, when the road gets tough to traverse, when your loved one dies, when your ministry flounders, when your heart is broken, Jesus says there is only one thing that will give you the continued sustenance and nourishment that you need to have a well of joy and hope that overrides during times like these,” Shirer explained.

The evangelist stressed that the “strength of your life depends on whether or not you will choose to remain to stay rooted and steady” in the Word of God, not just when it’s “trendy and cool and you’re applauded.”

“You've got to make a decision right now in your life, and I've got to make one in mine, that we're going to continue to deepen our relationship with Jesus, every day, every single week throughout every single season — the good seasons, but also the bad, hard seasons,” she said.

“Do you talk to [Jesus]?” she asked. “Do you take time to remain with Him, to hang out with Him, to let your life be immersed with His and His with yours?”

Shirer urged listeners to make a “friendship with Jesus the priority of your life, over and above every other ambition that you may have.”

In America, Christianity has become an “enterprise” in many ways, becoming “what we do” but not “who we are,” the author contended.

Jesus says that “if you want to be able to produce fruit, you don't have to strive for it. You don't have to work for it, you don't have to manufacture it. You don't have to lose sleep over it. All you have to do is concentrate on abiding, and I am going to pulse to you, give to you, offer you everything that you need to be able to live a fruitful, productive life that brings me glory," Shirer said.

The ministry leader revealed that over the last two years, her family has lost eight members, including her mother.

“Talk about a drought, one bit of grief after the other, one loss after the other,” she said. “I'm here to tell you that a well, that is not dependent upon external resources is the only way that you're going to be able to be sustained.”

The annual Passion Conference, held virtually this year, is geared toward young adults between the ages of 18–25. Founded by Louie Giglio, the event aims to “glorify God by uniting students in worship, prayer and justice for spiritual awakening in this generation.”

Other speakers this year included Sadie Robertson Huff, Matt Chandler, Christine Caine, and more.

