Priscilla Shirer is recovering ‘well’ after surgery, Beth Moore says

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Popular faith leader Beth Moore shared an update on Priscilla Shirer's recovery after she underwent surgery to remove a lobe of her left lung after doctors discovered a small nodule that contained some “dangerous irregularities.”

“I’m going to just give you the very basics because I want to leave every kind of detail to the family and respect [them] completely in this,” Moore said on Instagram Tuesday while driving back to Houston from Dallas, Texas, where she joined others in praying for Shirer during her surgery.

“She did very very well during the surgery. The surgeon said that it went absolutely according to plan. That her body is strong and they have every anticipation that she’ll heal up well,” she continued.

Moore revealed that the “War Room” star will spend the next couple of days in the hospital and has more recovery time ahead.

Moore and Christine Caine marched around the Dallas hospital where Shirer was being operated on and prayed for her and the surgical team. Moore and Caine shared on Instagram that they were headed to the hospital at 6 a.m. Monday “armed and dangerous” with anointing oil and the Bible.

After the surgery, both Christian speakers had the chance to visit with Shirer.

“We just had the sweetest few minutes with her. She’s just a rockstar to us, so dear and precious to us,” Moore said.

She ended her surgery update by asking everyone to keep Shirer in their prayers.

“Pray for a smooth and comfortable recovery and, I’d add to that, a time of respite for this family we all love so much. Your prayers MATTER. Keep them up,” Moore concluded.

Shirer, who recently lost her mother, Lois Evans, to a rare form of cancer, revealed on Facebook last week that doctors would be removing an entire lobe of her left lung.

“The surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health,” the Christian speaker and actress said last week.

The day before surgery, Shirer shared a video on Instagram showing Moore at her house cleaning up for her after a family gathering.

“When you’ve had a few really tough weeks and you’re on the eve of a few more tough ones but then your people show up — cooking and cleaning and making a celebration out of thin air,” Shirer gratefully shared.

Shirer decided to speak openly about the procedure after word began to spread on social media.

“On Tuesday, the women in my home church surrounded me in prayer regarding an upcoming surgery that I have scheduled,” she explained. “Since then, news of this procedure began to spread on the inter webs by concerned individuals so I wanted to take a moment to address it personally.”

“This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities,” she said.

Shirer has not shared an update on her condition.