Priscilla Shirer to undergo surgery due to 'dangerous irregularities' in left lung

Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer announced Friday that doctors will be removing an entire lobe of her left lung after discovering a small nodule that contained some “dangerous irregularities,” and thanked supporters for their prayers ahead of the procedure.

The daughter of Tony Evans and founder of Going Beyond Ministries revealed on Facebook that three years ago doctors discovered a small nodule in her left lung.

“Several pulmonary specialists and I have watched it meticulously since then. This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities,” she said.

Shirer, who recently lost her mother, Lois Evans, to a rare form of cancer, said the past few months have been filled with “difficulty” for her family.

“For those reasons, the surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health,” the mother-of-three said. “So this Monday, 1/13/20, surgeons will be removing an entire lobe of my left lung. Thank you for praying for me and for our entire family. We refuse to cave to fear, anxiety or a decrease in faith …because, well ... ain’t nobody got time for that!”

“Through it all, we still believe God. We are trusting Him for a favorable outcome and that I will return to full health personally and full function in ministry,” she continued. “I’m incredibly grateful to you for lifting me, Jerry, our sons ... and my entire family up to our Father. We are tired but we are holding steady.”

Shirer said she decided to open up about the upcoming procedure after word began to spread on social media.

“On Tuesday, the women in my home church surrounded me in prayer regarding an upcoming surgery that I have scheduled,” she explained. “Since then, news of this procedure began to spread on the inter webs by concerned individuals so I wanted to take a moment to address it personally.”

In addition to the death of Lois Evans, the Evans family is still grieving the death of Tony Evans’ father in November, the unexpected loss of Evans' sister, Beverly Johnson, who died last January, along with his niece, Wynter Pitts, who also died last year, and his brother who died six months before that.

Speaking at her mother’s celebration of life service last week, Shirer expressed confidence in God’s faithfulness in the midst of difficult circumstances. She said her mother’s primary interest was that her children develop a personal relationship with the Lord and grow a legacy of faith.

“If there is one thing you can do in honor of my mother, it's do not let your hearts be troubled,” Shirer said. “It’s to believe that the God of Ephesians 3:20 and 21 is still who He said He is. ‘Now unto Him who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above and beyond anything you can ask or think, to Him be the glory both now and forevermore in Jesus’ name, amen.”