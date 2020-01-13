Beth Moore, Christine Caine march around Dallas hospital in prayer during Priscilla Shirer surgery

Popular faith leaders Beth Moore and Christine Caine awoke early Monday morning to join in prayer for their peer, Priscilla Shirer, as she underwent lung surgery.

Shirer, who recently lost her mother, Lois Evans, to a rare form of cancer, revealed on Facebook last week that doctors will be removing an entire lobe of her left lung after discovering a nodule that contained some “dangerous irregularities.”

“The surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health,” the Christian speaker and actress said.

The morning of her surgery, Moore and Caine shared on Instagram that they were headed to the hospital at 6 a.m. “armed and dangerous” with anointing oil and the Bible to cover the mom of three in prayer.

“In the cab on the way to the hospital where our friend is having surgery. Armed and dangerous. And yes we will no doubt march around the hospital 7 times like it’s Jericho,” Moore wrote on Instagram along with a video of the two ministers in a cab on the way to an undisclosed hospital in Dallas.

“We may stop short of praise dancing with banners in the waiting room,” she added.

Caine also shared the video and wrote, “Sometimes you need a double barreled approach when you are going into active intercessory prayer for your friend who is having surgery.”

The two shared that the anointing oil and the Bible they carried were a perfect representation of the Holy Spirit and the Word of truth. They went to the hospital ready to rally around their sister in Christ.

“This is real sisterhood. No woman left alone. Whether she wants to be or not! Spirit and Truth working together,” Caine continued.

The day before surgery, Shirer shared a video on Instagram showing Moore at her house cleaning up for the “War Room” star after a family gathering.

“When you’ve had a few really tough weeks and you’re on the eve of a few more tough ones but then your people show up - cooking and cleaning and making a celebration out of thin air,” Shirer gratefully shared.

Shirer decided to openly share about the procedure after word began to spread on social media.

“On Tuesday, the women in my home church surrounded me in prayer regarding an upcoming surgery that I have scheduled,” she explained. “Since then, news of this procedure began to spread on the inter webs by concerned individuals so I wanted to take a moment to address it personally.”

“This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities,” she said.