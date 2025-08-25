Home News Pro-life activists demand investigation into abortion pill funding in Kenya

A coalition of pro-life activists has called on Kenya’s Ministry of Health to investigate the distribution of abortion pills in the country. The demand centers on allegations that abortion drugs are being provided unlawfully and without medical oversight.

The activist network CitizenGo launched a petition last week, urging the government to take immediate action against IPAS Africa Alliance, an organization that promotes access to abortion and contraception. The petition alleges that IPAS is distributing abortion pills outside Kenya’s legal framework.

Kenya’s abortion law permits the termination of a pregnancy only under limited conditions, and IPAS is bypassing legal restrictions by supplying pills without prescriptions, medical scans or physician supervision, according to the petition.

The document says abortion pills are being distributed anonymously through WhatsApp or local pharmacies, with no follow-up or clinical care.

The petition includes strong language accusing IPAS of exploiting vulnerable women and girls, claiming that with the help of foreign donors, the group is “bribing health workers, bending the law, and turning pharmacies into illegal abortion shops.”

It further asserts that minors are being harmed and that complications such as trauma, bleeding and infections are going unaddressed.

The petition states that “babies are expelled in bathrooms” and “women are abandoned when complications come,” adding that these consequences are being marketed as healthcare. It also alleges that the practice leaves women with long-term emotional and physical harm.

In its broader claims, the petition accuses IPAS of operating similarly in other African countries, including Uganda, Nigeria, Malawi and South Africa. The document warns that these tactics are especially dangerous in rural or low-income regions where women often lack access to formal healthcare systems.

“Africa is being used as a testing ground for unsafe practices,” the petition states, calling for immediate government action to prevent the country from becoming what it describes as a dumping ground for abortion medication.

The petition criticizes foreign aid models that promote abortion and contraception over maternal health infrastructure, arguing that the resources being spent on pills would be better directed toward hospitals, prenatal care and trained staff.

CitizenGo, which launched the petition, describes itself as a digital activism platform for citizens defending values related to life, family and liberty. It claims to use online petitions and alerts to pressure decision-makers to act in line with human dignity.

The petition ends with a call to reject the commercialization of abortion services, stating that women and girls in Africa deserve medical support and dignity, not unregulated pills and risky procedures.

The final statement in the petition reads, “This petition is our chance to say no. No to turning Kenya into a dumping ground for abortion pills. No to the abuse of our daughters. No to foreign profiteers who trade life for money.”