Pro-lifer on mission to paint Baby Lives Matter in front of Planned Parenthood clinics across US

A pro-life activist painted a blue and pink mural displaying the phrase “Baby Lives Matter” in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Washington, D.C., over the weekend and plans to paint more murals across the country.

This mural is the latest effort of the Baby Lives Matter movement, which began two weeks ago after artist and pro-life activist Tayler Hansen spent seven hours painting a Baby Lives Matter mural on the street in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Baby Lives Matter movement began not long after Black Lives Matter murals were allowed to be painted on the streets of major cities across the United States.

After Hansen painted the Baby Lives Matter mural on the street in front of the largest Planned Parenthood clinic in the nation's capital, he explained the rationale behind the movement.

“[Ten] unarmed Black Americans were killed by police in 2019. They have murals all around the country. Almost 400,000 innocent babies were murdered by Planned Parenthood in 2019. It’s about damn time they get a mural too. #BabyLivesMatter,” Hansen proclaimed in a tweet on Sunday.

Hansen told KUTV in Salt Lake City that he used paint that would only last up to 10 days and can easily be washed off the street.

Hansen explained on social media that the mural he painted in Salt Lake City didn’t even last 10 days because it was vandalized within 24 hours.

In a July 18 post on Twitter, Hansen said: “The mural has already been desecrated and erased to an extent.” Nonetheless, he declared, “THIS IS NOT OVER!”

Hansen has established a GoFundMe page to collect funds so he can “travel across the country to pro-abortion organizations and paint 'BABY LIVES MATTER' in front of their buildings.”

According to the fundraising page, each mural will cost about $7,000 when costs for supplies, travel, lodging, logistics, and "potentially legal funds" are taken into account.

The fundraiser urges donors to offer “recommendations for where Tayler should go next.”

Hansen said he funded the initial Baby Lives Matter mural in Salt Lake City by using a “considerable portion of his life savings.” As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised $7,900 of its goal of $10,000.

Prominent conservatives have taken notice of Hansen’s efforts, including Donald Trump Jr. and Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA.

Kirk re-tweeted a video of the Baby Lives Matter mural in Washington that was first posted by Benny Johnson, his colleague at Turning Point USA. The activist asked pro-life Twitter users to retweet if they think the mural "should go up in front of EVERY Planned Parenthood abortion factory in America!”

For now, Hansen has a much more modest goal: the creation of 10 Baby Lives Matter murals. He hopes the murals will help raise awareness for the pro-life movement.

“In 2019, Abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide. Almost 43 million children were denied the most basic right of all: life," Hansen said in a video posted to Twitter on July 17 that has over 272,300 views as of Tuesday afternoon.



"[That] is why I felt inclined to demonstrate a true peaceful protest dedicated to those abandoned without a voice."