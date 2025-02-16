Home News Progressive members of UK Parliament petition to end prayer

Progressive members of the U.K. Parliament have introduced a formal call to abolish daily prayers in the House of Commons, a centuries-old tradition, saying prayers are “not compatible with a society which respects the principle of freedom of and from religion.”

Labour MP Neil Duncan-Jordan has led this effort, submitting an early day motion and writing to the Commons Modernisation Committee to request the removal of prayers from formal sessions.

Duncan-Jordan claimed there is cross-party support for the initiative, The Mirror reported.

“Having prayers at the beginning of the day feels like an outdated and outmoded practice. In a modern workplace it doesn’t really make a lot of sense,” the MP was quoted as saying. “We now have quite a diverse group of Parliamentarians with different religious beliefs, and people like myself who have no religion at all. They have to wait outside waiting for the prayers to end.”

Parliament has opened with prayers since around 1558, with the current approach introduced during King Charles II’s reign, he said.

The motion is backed by the National Secular Society, which seeks to ensure “no religious beliefs or practices have undue influence on how you live your life.”

The motion reads: “That this House recognizes religious worship should not play any part in the formal business of the House of Commons; believes that Parliamentary meetings should be conducted in a manner equally welcoming to all attendees, irrespective of their personal beliefs; further believes that Parliamentary Prayers are not compatible with a society which respects the principle of freedom of and from religion; and urges that prayers should not form part of the official business of Parliament; and calls on the Modernisation Committee to consider alternative arrangements.”

It has drawn support from three Labour MPs, three Liberal Democrats, two Green MPs and one from the Scottish National Party, bringing the total signatories to eight so far.

“Sittings in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords begin with Anglican prayers — one of the many privileges given to the Church of England due to its established status,” wrote the eight MPs to the Modernisation Committee.

“Given that 46 percent of MPs took the secular affirmation or swore on a non-Christian text, we believe that the continued use of this procedure is now out of date and needs replacing. With such a diverse Parliament, we need to make it clear that MPs of all religions and beliefs are equally welcome and valued.”

Megan Manson, the secular group’s head of campaigns, said, “Religious worship is for individuals who choose it. It certainly shouldn’t be part of Parliament’s official business which MPs must attend if they wish to guarantee a seat.”

She added, “Members of Parliament are of course free to pray in their own time, but institutionalized prayer doesn’t belong in the legislative process.”

In 2019, a similar motion on this topic attracted 15 signatories.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has previously told the group there is “no harm in a moment’s private reflection for Members before they begin Chamber business.”