Prominent black NC Bishop Patrick Wooden says Kamala Harris ‘ain’t good for black folk’

Firebrand North Carolina Bishop Patrick Wooden Sr., of the conservative Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, slammed newly minted Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as “ain’t good for black folk” in a politically charged sermon Sunday.

In his impassioned sermon during which he took aim at the Democratic Party and its presidential ticket, Wooden pointed to Harris’ controversial record on criminal justice as well as her support for the LGBT agenda.

“You know Kamala, oh she’s running for the vice presidency. I call her ‘Miss lock up a brother’ for when she was the AG in California. A negro knew; a black man knew that he was dead in the water … if you appear before her because she took pride in locking up black folk, and all of a sudden she’s trying to be sister girl,” Wooden said.

Last week, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate, making her the first black and South Asian American woman to run on a political party's presidential ticket.

Wooden argued, however, that the black community should not see her as any kind of savior.

“Check out her record. She locked us up left and right, yes she did. … She boasted she was one of the first to perform same-sex marriage,” he said before showing a clip of Harris performing a wedding for two lesbians.

“Now that … is who is supposed to deliver us? Are you crazy? I like what Maya Angelou says. She says when people show you who they are, believe them. That’s Kamala. And let me tell you, anybody who’s trying to turn America into Sodom and Gomorrah is not good for this nation. She’s not good for the state and she ain’t good for black folk. ... We need real people,” he said.

Wooden also slammed Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force as a “backslidden Catholic and self-professed humanist” who is being used as a political tool by the left.

“Humanists do not believe in prayer, humanists do not believe that God intervenes, humanists do not believe that we need help from the Lord at all. That may be one of the reasons he could easily recommend that churches be closed, but he fumbled and waffled when they suggested perhaps the protests should be curtailed because they spread the virus,” he asserted.

He told congregants that while he believes that the coronavirus pandemic is real, he thinks it is being exploited in order to keep people depressed and vulnerable so they can be easily manipulated in accepting the Marxist agenda of liberals.

“It appears their goal is to keep us in fear until after the election. … The truth is, after the election, the coverage will change. Now the virus may not change, but the coverage on the virus will change,” he said.

“These people have an agenda. And their agenda, one of the things is to get rid of the Church; to have abortion on demand; to the promotion of all things LBGTQ,” he said. “They want to bring in socialism and Marxism — forms of government that teach that God is not the deliverer and that our rights do not come from God, but that government is God. And that we must serve the state. It is Antichrist. That’s what’s behind keeping all this stuff going.”

He also said that Black Lives Matter was being funded by billionaire investor George Soros and suggested that liberals don’t really care about the flourishing of the black community.

“He’s been giving Black Lives Matter millions of dollars. Any black businesses seen all that money?” he asked doubtfully.

“Any of the black communities seen all that money, any black kid trying to go to college? … If you read what they say therefore, they don’t mention the black male one time. They are not for the black male, and you can’t have a black community without the black male. ... This is the spirit of the Antichrist and I will not allow the devil to break my mind,” he declared.

He also criticized Biden for eulogizing now deceased former Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., who was once active in the KKK. He then noted that President Donald Trump signed the First Step Act into law to improve criminal justice outcomes, as well as to reduce the size of the federal prison population while creating mechanisms to maintain public safety.

“Trump passed legislation and I did an op-ed on it to help black folk get out of jail. ... She (Harris) put us in jail,” Wooden said.